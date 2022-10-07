'The View': Joy Behar Addresses Her Future on the Show as She Celebrates Her 80th Birthday

Joy Behar plans to remain on The View for a long time to come. Recently, Behar told People that despite being nearing her 80th birthday, she was still keen to continue her career. "I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," she said. "I have no plans to retire." Behar was largely complimentary of the show as well. "It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," she continued. "Sometimes I don't believe that, as I've been here since the beginning, but we're the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched!" The TV host added, "I'm happy to be a part of it. So no, I'm not going anywhere. I'm having a good time."

The View celebrated Behar's 80th birthday on Oct. 7, despite her absence. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg opened the tribute by wishing Behar a happy birthday. "We will have plenty of celebrating when she gets back here next week," Goldberg, 66, said. "But you know we had to say it because you know she hates it when we do." Behar joined The View in 1997 during its inception and is the last of the show's original panelists. Although Behar was fired from the series in 2013, she returned in 2015.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JOY! 😍 We're sending huge birthday wishes to our @JoyVBehar and looking forward to celebrating with you next week! ✨ pic.twitter.com/BMahQIm12l — The View (@TheView) October 7, 2022

After rumors arose this year that Behar was planning to retire from the long-running ABC talk show, she addressed the speculation in a statement to the New York Post in July. Behar's representative dismissed the reports as "fake news," confirming that she had signed another three-year deal with ABC that will keep her tied to The View until 2025. Behar's statement came after the Independent Journal Review cited an April 2020 report on July 4 from Variety stating she was considering leaving the program.

The article cited excerpts from Behar's book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. "I have a three-year contract. But that doesn't mean I can't leave if I want to, because they can't really do anything to me at this point," she wrote. "I don't see myself staying for more [time]. That's it! I could be wrong. If I'm as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I'll think about it. But the chances of that happening...You know, time marches on. I'm not a kid." The outlet had reported that multiple sources confirmed that Behar has considered leaving the show by 2022. An ABC spokesperson, however, refuted those reports, saying, "This is not true. Joy was asked what happens at the end of her contract and as she herself made clear in the interview, if she's 'as fabulous in [2022] as I am now,' she will be in her seat at the table."