‘The View’ Fans React After Joy Behar Announces Plans to Retire From ABC Talk Show

The View fans are reacting to the surprise news that panelist Joy Behar has announced plans to retire from the ABC talk show. According to Variety, Behar revealed her plan in an interview for the paperback version of Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, a of the non-fiction book by the outlet’s Ramin Setoodeh.

“I have a three-year contract. But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point,” Behar said in the book. “I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening…” She paused for a moment to think, then said, “You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.” Variety reports that multiple sources from the show have confirmed that Behar has considered exiting The View in 2022.

However, a spokesperson from the show’s network, ABC, has denied the reports of Behar’s projected exit. “This is not true,” the spokesperson said. “Joy was asked what happens at the end of her contract and as she herself made clear in the interview, if she’s ‘as fabulous in [2022] as I am now,’ she will be in her seat at the table.” Many of the show’s fans have had thoughts on the news, and they have been sharing their thoughts on Facebook and Twitter. Scroll down to see what The View watchers are saying about Behar potentially leaving the show.

“The View has very good ratings! Over 2 million viewers per day. I like Joy and what she brings to the table. I enjoy the diverse opinions. Although, at this time even Meghan is not a supporter of Trump.”

Bold of her to assume there will be a 2022 — Spirit of Julia Sugarbaker (@Bigalibigaliboo) April 8, 2020

“She’s the only reason I watch. You people have no sense of humor.”

Damn, who’s gonna battle with Megan now? Whoopi? — Sneed (@Sneed26) April 8, 2020

We going to miss you — Brant gilson (@Brantgilson1) April 8, 2020

” Too bad she is great on the show.”

Sad day in TV history — eNewz📰🗞 (@eNewz4) April 8, 2020

That’s ok by me fresh face new people is always a great thing — Barbara Resnick (@BarbaraBabsyres) April 8, 2020

He’s not going to be too happy. pic.twitter.com/NNMUN2ZmMZ — Aure (@ssj_darth_vader) April 8, 2020

She is 77 so might as well enjoy the time she has left. — Big papa huge time (@mattyouross) April 8, 2020

I love Joy she’s the REAL DEAL just like Meghan!!!😥😥❤️❤️ — Karen morrison (@mkmorrison4) April 8, 2020

Well that suks I probably wont watch as much now — Max Gonzalez (@Maxican88) April 8, 2020

@JoyVBehar Good Run Joy, these haters have nothin else to do except stay home and type-you were a great part of the show, and I loved your passion! U will appreciate Your retirement more by thenwhen the World leader won’t have yellow hair, maybe white, maybe Brown but NOT Yellow! — Lola (@lolagucci33) April 8, 2020

😢 — Barbara staying home (@Barbclark72) April 8, 2020

So sorry to hear this today — michelle lamb (@michell73078521) April 8, 2020

Joy! At least wait to see what happens in the election. Thanks — Kitty Scalzo (@quiltedcat2010) April 8, 2020

Noooooooo!!!!!! — Kitty Scalzo (@quiltedcat2010) April 8, 2020