‘The View’ Fans Mourn Loss of Staffer Lauren Brennan Anglero on Social Media

Daily watchers of ABC’s morning talk show The View are sending their condolences after Lauren Brennan Anglero, whose 16-year career at ABC began on the daytime series, died at the age of 39 following a battle with ovarian cancer. Anglero had been diagnosed with the disease just months ago and passed away on Monday, Oct. 21. Her husband, Jerry Anglero, announced her passing on Facebook.

“Don’t know where to begin don’t know how I’m even writing this my heart is in a million pieces right now,” he wrote. “My wife, my rock, my sunshine, the love of my life, my sidekick, the mother of my children, but most of all my true best friend Lauren Brennan Anglero has passed on to a better place.”

“She lost her fight to cancer. God has gained another angel and do we know she was an angel here,” he continued. “Laur, I can’t even imagine life without you but always know this I will not let you down with our babies. Bay I love you may you rest in peace.”

After The View co-hosts paid their respects to Anglero on Thursday’s episode, with Abby Huntsman saying that “she had the most contagious laugh,” fans flocked to social media to mourn.

“I worked with her when I was working at ABC/Disney. She was so kind and helpful and a beautiful person to be around,” one recalled. “Rest easy friend.”

“Such devastating news. sending love to the family and friends of this beautiful soul,” another added.

A third called news of Anglero’s death “horribly sad.”

“RIP to this young woman,” commented another.

“So young. We can go at anytime. So use yours wisely,” one reflected.

“My Prayers and Condolences To Her. Family and Friends. Losing a Love One Is Never Easy,” added another.

On a GoFundMe page created to “ease the financial burden” on Anglero’s family, as she also leaves behind twins who were born prematurely and require life-long medical care, those donating are also leaving comments.

“My heart goes out to her husband and twin babies. God please strengthen and heal this family,” one person wrote.

“Can’t even imagine the pain you all are experiencing. I am so so sorry. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the babies, their daddy, and her family,” a second wrote. “Rest In Peace Lauren.”

“She was such a light. Her smile would light up the room. She was so kind. She was a fierce twin mama,” a third remembered Anglero.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $11,000 of its $50,000 goal. A Facebook fundraiser has also been created in Anglero’s remembrance.