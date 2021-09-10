‘The View’ Brings Back Familiar Face for Friday Episode and Fans Are Stunned

Following Jeopardy!‘s guest host carousel, The View is doing the same thing while executives decide who will replace Meghan McCain going forward. Part of the guest host program includes “Flashback Fridays,” where former co-hosts are brought back for an episode. Star Jones returned for the Friday, Sept. 10 hour, giving fans a reminder of the show’s early days.

Jones, 59, was one of the original co-hosts on The View. She starred in the show’s first season, alongside Meredith Vieira, Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar, and series creator Barbara Walters. Jones and Vieira left the show after Season 9. ABC has not announced who will be next up in the “Flashback Friday” program, but past View co-hosts who could come back include Matenopoulos, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Jenny McCarthy, Rosie Perez, Raven-Symone, Paula Farris, and Candace Cameron Bure.

Late last month, ABC announced the guest hosts who will sit in McCain’s seat while a permanent replacement is found. Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love co-hosted premiere week. Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, former Fox & Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson and frequent cable news contributors S.E. Cupp, Eboni K. Williams, Alyssa Farah, Mary Katherine Ham, and Cameran Eubanks will also appear this season. Executives will be “taking a little time” to find the full-time replacement for McCain, executive producer Brian Teta told The Hollywood Reporter.

Jones’ departure from The View was not without controversy. Back in June 2006, Jones surprisingly announced plans to leave the show two days earlier than Walters expected. Before her contract was set to expire in July that year, Jones told PEOPLE her contract was already not going to be renewed and she felt like she was “fired.” Jones and Walters had a rift that lasted for six years before Jones returned to The View in 2012 as a guest co-host. Since then, she has frequently returned for guest spots. Scroll on to see how fans responded to her latest appearance on the show.

‘Conversations flowed with ease’

https://twitter.com/TheView/status/1436417826177359901

“The show was great today. Conversations followed with ease.Everyone was happy, kind and supportive to each other.Loved the wonderful upbeat energy.100% improvement with this new format,” one viewer wrote.

‘We need more Star’

https://twitter.com/StarJonesEsq/status/1436287051419299843

“Bring Starr Jones back….she definitely would be a welcomed addition to the Hot Topics table!” one viewer wrote. “We need more Star,” another commented.

‘So wonderful to see Star Jones’

https://twitter.com/StarJonesEsq/status/1436382936723607558

“It was so wonderful to see Star Jones today. Hope to see her again soon,” one viewer wrote. “I like the guest host in the 5th chair concept,” another commented.

‘The show feels so fresh’

https://twitter.com/MattersFree/status/1436349838338281478

“Star had her ways but I’m so glad to see her today,” one fan wrote. “The show feels so fresh and new yet it reminds me of how it used to be. Really enjoying this week!”

‘View was awesome today’

https://twitter.com/sleeplessinsa/status/1436386863380586498

“View was awesome today,” one fan wrote in an enthusiastic review. “Conversation flowed. All pros. I hope when [the new] cohost [Is] picked it is someone who flows, even if differing. That is key. Voice pitches go higher when not flowing. Today perfect.”

‘What a surprise!’

https://twitter.com/TheView/status/1436346968297594894

“What a surprise!So glad to see Star Jones as a guest host on The View.Classy, sensible and super smart!Much respect to you, Ms. Jones,” one excited fan wrote.