NBC Sets Premiere Date for Season 4 of Canadian Medical Drama ‘Transplant’

Canadian medical drama Transplant is coming back to NBC soon for Season 4.

According to Deadline, Transplant will premiere its long-awaited fourth season on Thursday, May 22, with a two-hour event beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Per NBC, Transplant Season 4 “finds Bashir ‘Bash’ Hamed on the precipice of finishing his residency at York Memorial and officially requalifying as a doctor. With his future uncertain once again, Bash and his sister, Amira, are Canadian citizens now, but are still trying, with everything they have, to build a life in their adopted country.”

Pictured: (l-r) Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Hamed, Gord Rand as Dr. Mark Novak — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV)

Premiering in 2020 on CTV in Canada, Transplant follows Dr. Bash Hamed (Hamza Haq), a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus). Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine as he and his sister struggle to build a new life in Canada. The series also stars Laurence Leboeuf, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson< Rekha Sharma, Torri Higginson, Kenny Wong, Sugith Varughese, and Gord Rand.

NBC initially acquired Transplant back in 2020 to help fill the schedule during COVID. Later that year, the network picked it up for a second season, which premiered in March 2022. In May 2023, NBC then picked up Transplant for Seasons 3 and 4, with Season 3 premiering that fall to once again help fill the schedule, this time due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now over a year since Transplant Season 3 last aired in the States and just over a year since Season 4 finished airing in Canada, Transplant is finally coming back.

Pictured in this screen grab: Sarah Abbott as Sadie — (Photo by: Sphere Media/CTV)

Season 4 of Transplant is the final season of the medical drama, but it’s not because of a cancellation. In 2023, in a statement via Toronto Star, creator and showrunner Joseph Kay said he always planned the show to have four seasons.

“I’d always intended a four-season window into Bashir’s life as he completes his medical residency for a second time, sets down roots in Canada, and learns to shed some of his past, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to be able to tell his complete story,” Kay said. “This series is a labour of love for the great many of us who make it, and we’re excited for people to keep finding it for years to come. Thank you to our partners at Bell Media and Universal International Studios for the unyielding support.”

Season 4 of Transplant premieres on Thursday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.