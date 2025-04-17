5 Shows Prime Video Has Canceled in 2025 So Far

Prime Video’s cancellation scorecard is growing in 2025.

The streamer is home to hit Amazon originals like Fallout, The Boys, and Jack Ryan, just to name a few, but has opted not to move forward with new seasons of several other series. Here are five series Prime Video has already canceled in 2025.

Honey Bunny and Diana

Photo Credit: ;Marco Ghidelli/Prime Video

Premiere Date: Nov. 6, 2024; Oct. 10, 2024

Cancellation Date: April 16, 2025

Prime Video’s most recent string of cancellations proved to be a double whammy for fans of its spy action series Citadel. On Wednesday, the streamer canceled the Citadel international offshoots Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana, which both aired for a single season in 2024.

While the India-set Honey Bunny and Italian series Diana, both executive produced by the Russo Brothers, will not be returning for second seasons, it’s not all bad news for fans. The two shows will be woven into Citadel Season 2.

“Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel. While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet,” Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said in a statement, per Deadline. “With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore. We’re excited to share what’s next when Citadel Season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026.”

Neighbours

Photo Credit: Amazon Studios

Premiere Date: Sept. 18, 2023

Cancellation Date: Feb. 21, 2025

One of the most upsetting cancellations of the year, Neighbours will wrap its 40-season run in December.

The long-running Australian soap opera – which centers around the lives of the residents in Ramsay Street and has been credited with launching the careers of stars including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie – first premiered on Seven Network in March 1985. Although the show switched homes numerous times throughout its decades-long run, it remained a TV staple until UK network Channel 5 canceled it due to declining ratings in 2022. Amazon’s Freevee picked up the show in 2022. Neighbours aired on the streamer for just three years before its sudden cancellation.

A Change.org petition calling on Amazon to renew the show has gained more than 18,000 signatures.

Cruel Intentions

Photo Credit: Jasper Savage/Prime Video

Premiere Date: Nov. 21, 2024

Cancellation Date: March 10, 2025

Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions series met a cruel fate.

Serving as a contemporary reimagining of the iconic 1999 film, Amazon’s series adaptation was set in Washington D.C. and centered on step-siblings Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Valmont (Zac Burgess), who dominate the social hierarchy at Manchester College, “where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard.” Their position of power is threatened when a hazing incident jeopardizes their Greek charter, leading Caroline to propose a dangerous arrangement with her stepbrother.

Despite the excitement surrounding the show, Cruel Intentions was canceled after its freshman run. Although a reason for the cancellation wasn’t given, it seemed to be due to lower than expected viewership, as the series never made it on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming charts. The show was also rated rotten on Rotten Tomatoes with a 24% critics score.

The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: Ian Watson/Prime Video

Premiere Date: Oct.17, 2024

Cancellation Date: Feb. 7, 2025

Despite earning a 75% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and plenty of love from fans, Prime Video pulled the plug on The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh after just one season.

The comedy series was fresh take on the immigrant experience and starred Naveen Andrews and comedian Sindhu Vee as the heads of the Pradeep family, an Indian family navigating life in America while under investigation by authorities. Per the official synopsis, “As told through hilarious (and often conflicting) flashbacks from an interrogation room, the Pradeeps quickly find themselves embroiled — romantically, personally, and professionally — with a polar-opposite neighborhood family, leading to a predicament with many surprising twists.”

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh premiered in October 2024 on Amazon Freevee, the free, ad-supported Freevee platform that was known for its comedy lineup. However, just weeks after its debut, Freevee was shut down. The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh was subsequently moved to Prime Video, where smaller comedies often struggle to stand out among the service’s drama-heavy lineup, possibly contributing to its cancellation.