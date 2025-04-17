Piper Perabo is joining Grey’s Anatomy.

Variety reports that the Yellowstone star has been cast in a recurring role for a three-episode arc leading into the Season 21 finale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

First appearing in Episode 16 on May 1, Perabo will play Jenna Gatlin, a mother who will do anything for her 9-year-old daughter, Dylan, who is getting a high-risk brain surgery at Grey Sloan. She will also appear in Episodes 17 and 18. Perabo is the latest addition to the long-running medical drama. Trevor Jackson will also be making his Grey’s Anatomy debut for the final two episodes of Season 21 in a recurring role, with the option to be upped to series regular for Season 22.

Paramount Network

Perabo is best known for her roles as Summer Higgins in Yellowstone, Andy Salter in Billions, Paula Clark in The Big Leap, Annie Walker in Covert Affairs, Nora Baker in Cheaper By the Dozen and its sequel, and Violet Sanford in Coyote Ugly. Other credits include Spontaneous, Angel Has Fallen, Turn Up Charlie, Notorious, Looper, Sordid Things, The Lazarus Project, The Prestige, and Followers, among others.

Meanwhile, Grey’s is not all that Perabo will be appearing on in the near future. She’s also set to star in the upcoming spy series Butterfly alongside Daniel Dae Kim, Charles Parnell, and Reina Hardesty, as well as the romcom Peak Everything with Connor Jessup, Gord Rand, and Patrick Hivion.

Piper Perabo as Andy Salter in BILLIONS, “The Owl”. Photo Credit: Christopher T. Saunders/SHOWTIME.

Grey’s Anatomy was renewed for Season 22 earlier this month, continuing its reign as the longest-running primetime medical drama. So far, seven veteran cast members have been confirmed to return. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone will all be coming back. Pompeo left in Season 19 as a series regular, but remains on as executive producer and narrator. She’s also frequently returned as Dr. Meredith Grey and has recently admitted she won’t ever fully walk away from the show.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. Tune in to Piper Perabo’s first episode on Thursday, May 1. Although she’s only appearing in three episodes, nothing on Grey’s Anatomy is ever simple, and it’s going to be an arc that fans won’t want to miss a single second of.