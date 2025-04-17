Kelly Ripa Calls Out ‘Live’ Audience Member Who Interrupted Christopher Meloni Interview

Refusing to put up with rudeness, Kelly Ripa called out a Live With Kelly and Mark audience member who interrupted her interview with Christopher Meloni.

While appearing on the morning talk show on Thursday, Meloni was interrupted while reflecting on spending time with his wife during a vacation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My wife and I went down to the Dominican Republic,” the actor said. “We were at this beautiful restaurant overlooking a jungle, without a light. There was no [light]. It’s not built up, no one’s there.”

Play video

However, as he was continuing to share details about the vacation, a female audience member shouted from behind the camera, “Where was it?”

Meloni quickly responded, in jest, “I’m not telling you!”

With a smile, Ripa told the audience member directly, “We’ll handle the questions, ma’am!” Ripa, Consuelos, Meloni and the rest of the audience laughed as the rest of the interview resumed without interruption.

This isn’t the first time an audience member was out of line during the talk show’s live broadcast. In September 2023, Ripa shouted, “Stop!” to the audience during a discussion about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In May 2024, Ripa jokingly referred to the audience as a “bunch of pervs” while discussing Bridgerton sex scenes.