‘Dancing With The Stars’ Alum William Levy Arrested

A Cuban-American actor best known for his appearance on Dancing with the Stars and for starring in several telenovelas has been arrested in South Florida.

William Levy, 44, was booked in Broward County, Florida on Monday night after being arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

As of Tuesday, he was still awaiting trial with bond set at $500. According to the Broward County police, his official charges are two misdemeanors: disorderly intoxication in a public place and trespassing on occupied property. His full name is William Gutiérrez-Levy.

According to TMZ, police responded to a disturbance at Baires Grill in Weston at 10:10 PM. Police arrived to find Gutiérrez-Levy “highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside the restaurant.”

The manager asked him not to return while standing next to the police, and Gutiérrez-Levy ignored multiple commands from the police to evacuate the property, causing him to be arrested.

The actor has appeared in plenty of American movies, like Girls Trip. He performed on season 14 of Dancing with the Stars in 2012, where he was partnered with series star Cheryl Burke and came in third place.

Famously, Gutiérrez-Levy was once romantically linked to Jennifer Lopez, though the two denied the rumors.

There is currently no word on whether Gutiérrez-Levy is out on bond. TMZ reps were unable to reach his team for comment.