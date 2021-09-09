Joy Behar Recalls the Times She Was Nearly Fired From ‘The View’

Joy Behar is looking back on all the controversies of her 23 seasons on The View. The ABC daytime talk show co-host, the only remaining original panelist, opened up to PEOPLE in September about some of the times her job was in peril due to the heated debates that played out on screen, admitting she’s not afraid to apologize to keep the peace.

“Well, I’ve gotten in trouble a few times on the show,” the 78-year-old explained. “I’ve had to apologize, which I’m happy to do in order to save mine and everybody else’s job. I don’t care. Even if I don’t mean it, I’ll do it. Even if I look like I’m in a hostage takeover, I’ll still do it, because if you don’t do it, you lose your job and everybody else’s.”

Despite the apologies she’s made, Behar isn’t changing who she is for anyone. “My comedy has never been vicious or mean because my intent is just to make you laugh. That’s all. I don’t have any other motive. And so if the intention is in the right, and your heart is in the right place, I think that you can never really go wrong. I’ve offended people for sure, but whatever,” she added.

Season 25 kicks off Sept. 7 on ABC, bringing back Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, 65, Sunny Hostin, 52, and Sara Haines, 43. Rotating guest panelists will fill in for Meghan McCain, 36, who left the show in August after four years, while the show finds a permanent replacement for her seat. McCain announced Thursday that her next career move was penning columns online for The Daily Mail.

Her first column is scheduled for the week of Sept. 20, and Martin Clarke, publisher and editor-in-chief of the publication said McCain’s writing “will be a space for her to have her uncensored say on the news of the day whether it be political, breaking news, showbiz or issues-based.” Clarke added he’s “delighted” to have McCain join The Daily Mail team, as he has “always been impressed with Meghan’s ability to generate discussion and debate” and looks “forward to her columns tackling what Americans are talking about.”