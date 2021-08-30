Whoopi Goldberg Reportedly Threatens to Quit 'The View' Over Reports of Controversial Replacement

✖

Whoopi Goldberg's 14-year tenure on The View could be nearing its end, according to a new tabloid report. As the popular morning talk show begins to look for Meghan McCain's replacement following her exit in early August, Life & Style reports that Goldberg has threatened to walk off The View amid reports that Candace Owen is set to join the discussion table.

Reports that Owen’s was poised to take the seat left vacant by McCain first surfaced in late July when a source told the Daily Mail the ABC talk show was scrambling to find a "Trump Republican" to "give the other women a run for their money." After the source claimed that Owens was among the top contenders, Life & Style, citing an inside source, claimed Goldberg "lost it when she found out ABC was considering bringing on Candace Owens." While Goldberg notably clashed with McCain, the outlet's source said hiring Owens would be like going from "bad to worse." Goldberg was said to be so against the idea of having Owens join The View that she "actually threatened to walk if they hired her." Apparently, Goldberg wouldn't be the only one, as "Joy Behar said she would follow suit and quit were Candace to join the panel. Needless to say, it’s complete chaos over at The View."

At this time, Goldberg has not directly responded to the report, though Life & Style reversed its story, adding, "While a rep for the show denies Whoopi, 65, made such a power play." She previously stated that she is "there until I don't think I can do it anymore." She told Variety in April that that time hasn't come just "yet," and "as long as they allow me to do both [acting and hosting], I can do it." However, "the minute they say, 'No, you can't,' then I have to figure out what to do." Goldberg first joined The View back in 2007, with her time on the show has earned her multiple Daytime Emmy Awards and even a win for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

Meanwhile, reports of Owens set to replace McCain also seem to have been debunked. Gossip Cop reported that while The View and ABC are looking for a Republican co-host, they are currently in no rush to select a replacement. Instead, the network reportedly plans to test out several guest hosts to gauge chemistry before making a final selection, which will be announced at a later date. Currently, Owens has not "any correspondence about Candace being a replacement on The View," a representative confirmed to Radar Online, adding that "she would be interested" if the network approached her with the opportunity.