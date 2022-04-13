'The Talk' Host to Star in New CBS Christmas Movie

✖

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots will make her acting debut in a CBS made-for-TV Christmas movie airing later this year. Fit For Christmas is one of three new holiday movies the eye network announced on Monday. This will be the second consecutive year with new CBS Christmas movies after the network resumed making original holiday television movies last year.

Kloots will star as Audrey in Fit for Christmas, written and produced by Anna White (Christmas Wonderland). Audrey is a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a financially-struggling community center in Mistletoe, Montana. She falls in love with a charming businessman who begins rethinking his plans to turn the center into a resort. Brad Krevoy's Motion Picture Corporation of America is the studio behind the movie.

Kloots came up with the idea for Fit for Christmas in 2020, she revealed on Instagram. After connecting with White on social media, they worked out their idea and pitched it to CBS. "A couple years later, that idea became a script, and that script is greenlit to become a movie," Kloots wrote. "I cannot tell you how excited I am to make this Christmas movie, executive produce, and head back into acting! Everyone at CBS, THANK YOU for believing in me!"

The two other new CBS Christmas movies are When Christmas Was Young and Must Love Christmas. Singer Sheryl Crow is an executive producer on When Christmas Was Young and will write the title song. The Nashville-set movie was written by Robert Tate Miller (Hope at Christmas, Forever Christmas) and is about a music manager who needs a hit song for his last client. He falls in love with a gifted singer-songwriter who abanded dreams of making it big, and he tries to get the rights to a Christmas song she wrote. CBS did not announce the cast for the film yet.

Must Love Christmas is about a novelist famous for Christmas-themed books who is snowbound in the town of Cranberry Falls. She gets involved in a love triangle with her childhood crush and a reporter who wants to interview her for his magazine. Mark Amato, who wrote A Christmas Proposal and A Kiss Before Christmas, is writing the movie, which is also produced by Krevoy's studio.

CBS aired A Christmas Proposal with Adam Rodriguez and Christmas Takes Flight with Evan Williams and Katie Lowes last year. They were the network's first original Christmas movies since 2021. CBS also airs The Talk, which Kloots joined last year.

Kloots was a member of Broadway ensembles and launched her own fitness brand in 2020. She documented every step of her late husband Nick Cordero's battle with COVID-19 on Instagram in 2020. The two had a son, Elvis, who was born in 2019. She finished fourth in Dancing With the Stars Season 30.

In March, producers Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac picked up the rights to develop a film based on Kloots' memoir Live Your Life. Kloots and her sister Anna Kloots are writing the screenplay, reports Deadline. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kloots said her "dream casting" for Cordero is Adam Driver.