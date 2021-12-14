‘Dancing With the Stars’ Adds Fan-Favorite Contestant to Live Tour

Iman Shumpert is hitting the road again, but not to shoot three-pointers. Instead, he is going to show off the dancing skills that helped him become the first NBA player to win Dancing With the Stars. The latest Mirrorball Trophy winner has joined the Dancing With The Stars Live tour, alongside fellow Season 30 contestants Amanda Kloots and Jimmie Allen. Season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe is also joining the tour.

The tour kicks off on Jan. 7 at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, and wraps up on March 23 at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, California. Shumpert will not be with the tour the entire time and is scheduled to make his final appearance with the pro dancers on March 17 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Cosa Mesa, California. Allen will only be with the show for the first three dates in January. Bristowe will be with the tour for almost the entire time before she leaves on March 16. Kloots will join the tour for dates in California, Washington, Utah, and Idaho.

The tour will feature most of the pro dancers from Season 30.Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Sofia Ghavami are all set to take their skills on the road. Karagach was Shumpert’s pro dance partner during the season.

Shumpert was the surprise winner of Season 30, progressively getting better as the season wore on. He beat the heavy favorite, JoJo Siwa, who finished in second place. Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby came in third and Kloots finished in fourth place. After the finale, Shumpert said even he was surprised he won.

“I never thought I’d have a ballroom trophy,” Shumpert told Entertainment Tonight. “Hats off to the work that we put in. I think me and Dani set our mind to that when we got that 40, that we don’t want to just to drop off now and just steam out of the competition. I think we just put in a lot of hours and when it was time to perform, it got easy.”

Shumpert, 31, has not officially retired from basketball, although he has not played in the NBA since February when he was with the Brooklyn Nets. Shumpert has also played with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and Houston Rockets. He won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.