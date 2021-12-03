CBS Celebrates Christmas With 2 Original Movies This Holiday Season

CBS is bringing the holiday cheer this season! The network is premiering its first original Christmas movies since 2010 this year as part of its festive original programming lineup this year on CBS and Paramount+. Remember the reason for the season through “heartwarming and inclusive tales of family, love and seasonal joy” in A Christmas Proposal and Christmas Takes Flight, premiering Dec. 12 and 19, respectively.

A Christmas Proposal, which premieres Sunday, Dec. 12 at 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET/8 -10 p.m., PT and stars Adam Rodriguez, who also co-executive produces the film, and Jessica Camacho, alongside a Latinx main cast. Camacho plays down-on-her-luck chef, Maria Winters, who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks, while Rodriguez plays hotshot Seattle attorney, Julian Diaz. When Julian convinces Maria to pose as his girlfriend while visiting his family for Christmas in order to help him prove he’s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm, things get complicated when the magic of the season kicks in and real sparks begin to fly.

“Representation isn’t just important, it’s exciting! The opportunity to produce and lead the Latinx cast of a Christmas movie that is fun and relatable to all people is meaningful to me, and hopefully, to many others as well,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed a lot of my career at CBS and I am very happy to partner with a network that is committed to telling great stories with inclusive characters. This is the way forward.”

Christmas Takes Flight premieres Sunday, Dec. 19 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT and stars Katie Lowes (Scandal) as pilot Jenny Beckett and Evan Williams (Versailles) as number-crunching CEO, Matt Hansen. Jenny and Matt take on a holiday battle of the wills when Matt purchases Jenny’s family-owned airline, enacting cost-cutting plans that could threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charity benefit for underserved children. When Jenny decides to prove to Matt the best things in life are worth any cost, she brings together the entire community to help save the event and, but finds herself falling in love unexpectedly.

“I have always dreamed of being in a holiday movie. I love Christmas, I love family, I love holiday traditions, and I got to live those every day on this movie,” Lowes said in a statement. “Christmas Takes Flight gives you a sense of joy, of wanting to love and laugh and a feeling of nostalgia. I think people are going to love watching this film because it truly makes you feel the holiday spirit.”