‘The Talk’: Amanda Kloots Tests Positive for COVID-19, Only 2 Years After Husband Nick Cordero’s Death

Amanda Kloots will be missing from The Talk for the rest of the week. The Dancing With the Stars contestant tested positive for COVID-19, she revealed on Instagram Thursday. Kloots’ diagnosis comes almost two years after her late husband, Nick Cordero, was diagnosed with the coronavirus long before vaccines were available. Cordero, a Broadway actor, died after a months-long battle with the virus.

“Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over,” Kloots wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with her Talk co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood, and Natalie Morales. Kllots, 39, assured fans that she is “feeling completely normal now” and is fully vaccinated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was [a] surprise this morning,” Kloots continued. “This is the first time I’ve tested positive since the pandemic. I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!! Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days.”

Kloots and Cordero married in 2017. The Tony-nominated actor was admitted to the hospital on March 30, 2020, and spent 95 days in the hospital before his death on July 5, 2020. He was 41. During his hospitalization, Cordero needed his right leg amputated due to a blood clot. Kloots chronicled his battle on Instagram almost every day. Cordero is also survived by their 2-year-old son Elvis.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Kloots said she makes sure Elvis hears his father often by playing his music around her house in Los Angeles. “It’s the cutest thing,” she said at the time. “We have pictures of Nick everywhere. He kisses this one every night before we go to bed. Before I put him in his crib, I tell him [about] the dreams that he’s going to have and they always entail Nick taking him on some sort of adventure.”

She later added that she talks with Elvis his father often. “It’s hard to say… what he knows or what he thinks, but I do think that he knows that dada is somewhere,” she told ET. “I think that Nick comes and visits him and spends time with him. I really do.”

Since joining CBS’ The Talk, Kloots has talked about dating again. She plans to take big swings in 2022, she told PEOPLE recently. “It started at the end of last year, it’s carrying into 2022, just this appreciation of life. Don’t let fears stop you. Don’t say no, say yes,” she said. “It’s just kind of my motto that I’m trying to live by every day. And it’s really freeing.”