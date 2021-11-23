Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2021

December is almost here, and so is that chilly winter weather. As people across the country prepare to spend more time indoors, Paramount+ is making sure they have plenty of picks for their next streaming binge. As November drew to a close, the streamer unveiled its complete list of December 2021 incoming titles, again proving that Paramount+ is a major player in the ongoing streaming wars.
While December has plenty of picks, perhaps the most anticipated is the premiere of 1883, the prequel series to Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount Network show Yellowstone. The series will make its home on Paramount+ alongside fellow Sheridan-created title Mayor of Kingstown. Paramount+ will also be catering its streaming content to the holiday season, with incoming titles including everything from a Rugrats holiday episode to the premiere of A Christmas Proposal. While December may be the holiday season, Paramount+ is making sure that subscribers still stuck in spooky season have more than enough viewing options to keep them occupied. December will bring about several Scream movies ahead of the theatrical release of Scream 5, films from the Halloween franchise, several Stephen King titles, and other beloved horror flicks.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in December 2021.
Paramount+ Originals
Dec. 2
Queen of the Universe – Premiere
Rugrats – holiday episode debut
Dec. 12
A Christmas Proposal – Premiere
Dec. 19
1883 – Premiere
Christmas Takes Flight – Premiere
Dec. 23
Reno 911! Hunt for QANON – Premiere
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
Library Shows – Dec. 8
Dec. 8
100 Days to Fall in Love premieres
Aerial Greece
America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story
Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)
Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)
Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)
Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)
Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)
Murderous History (Season 1)
Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special
Stormborn (Season 1)
The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special
To Catch a Thief premieres
Top Elf (Season 1)
Library Shows – Dec. 15 – Dec. 18
Dec. 15
America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)
Ocean Super Predators
Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)
Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Dec. 18
Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)
Library Movies – Dec. 1
Dec. 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Alienator
Back To School
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bull Durham
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Chocolate
Clerks
Con Air
Cujo
Days of Heaven
Dead Man Walking
Erik the Viking
Flight of the Intruder
Friday the 13th
From Dusk Till Dawn
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hollow Man
King Kong
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
My Best Friend’s Wedding
O (Othello)
Regarding Henry
Saving Private Ryan
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shooter
Silverado
Soda Cracker
Something’s Gotta Give
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Stephen King’s Thinner
Superbeast
The A-Team
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
The Curse
The Dungeonmaster
The Firm
The Haunting
The Heartbreak Kid
The Siege of Firebase Gloria
The Warriors
Troll
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Wes Craven Presents: They
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Library Movies – Dec. 7 – Dec. 9
Dec. 7
World War Z
Dec. 9
Transformers: The Last Knight
Sports
Dec. 3
Combate Global MMA Action
Dec. 4
NCAA Basketball – San Diego State @ Michigan
College Football – SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama
Dec. 5
NFL ON CBS Week 13 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Dec. 7
UEFA Champions League
Dec. 8
UEFA Champions League
Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story documentary
Dec. 9
UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
Dec. 11
College Football – The Army-Navy Game
Dec. 12
Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol final matchday
Combate Global MMA Action
NFL ON CBS Week 14 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Dec. 13
UEFA Champions League Draw
Dec. 14
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa
Dec. 15
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa
Dec. 16
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa
NWSL Expansion Draft
Dec. 18
NWSL Draft
NCAA Basketball – Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga
NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. UCLA
NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – Kentucky vs. Ohio State
Dec. 19
NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check local listings)
Major League Fishing – 2021 Heavy Hitters Classic
Scottish Premier Sports Cup Final
Dec. 25
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo
2021 Rogue Invitational
The Musial Awards
Dec. 26
NFL ON CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Dec. 31
College Football – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Throughout Dec.
Scottish Professional Football League competition
Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Italy’s Series A competition