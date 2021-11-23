Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2021

December is almost here, and so is that chilly winter weather. As people across the country prepare to spend more time indoors, Paramount+ is making sure they have plenty of picks for their next streaming binge. As November drew to a close, the streamer unveiled its complete list of December 2021 incoming titles, again proving that Paramount+ is a major player in the ongoing streaming wars.

While December has plenty of picks, perhaps the most anticipated is the premiere of 1883, the prequel series to Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount Network show Yellowstone. The series will make its home on Paramount+ alongside fellow Sheridan-created title Mayor of Kingstown. Paramount+ will also be catering its streaming content to the holiday season, with incoming titles including everything from a Rugrats holiday episode to the premiere of A Christmas Proposal. While December may be the holiday season, Paramount+ is making sure that subscribers still stuck in spooky season have more than enough viewing options to keep them occupied. December will bring about several Scream movies ahead of the theatrical release of Scream 5, films from the Halloween franchise, several Stephen King titles, and other beloved horror flicks.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in December 2021.

Paramount+ Originals

Dec. 2

Queen of the Universe – Premiere

Rugrats – holiday episode debut

Dec. 12

A Christmas Proposal – Premiere

Dec. 19

1883 – Premiere

Christmas Takes Flight – Premiere

Dec. 23

Reno 911! Hunt for QANON – Premiere

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Library Shows – Dec. 8

Dec. 8

100 Days to Fall in Love premieres

Aerial Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story

Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)

Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)

Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)

Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)

Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)

Murderous History (Season 1)

Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special

Stormborn (Season 1)

The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special

To Catch a Thief premieres

Top Elf (Season 1)

Library Shows – Dec. 15 – Dec. 18

Dec. 15

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)

Ocean Super Predators

Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)

Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Dec. 18

Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)

Library Movies – Dec. 1

Dec. 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Alienator

Back To School

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Chocolate

Clerks

Con Air

Cujo

Days of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

Erik the Viking

Flight of the Intruder

Friday the 13th

From Dusk Till Dawn

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hollow Man

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

My Best Friend’s Wedding

O (Othello)

Regarding Henry

Saving Private Ryan

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shooter

Silverado

Soda Cracker

Something’s Gotta Give

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Superbeast

The A-Team

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

The Curse

The Dungeonmaster

The Firm

The Haunting

The Heartbreak Kid

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

The Warriors

Troll

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Library Movies – Dec. 7 – Dec. 9

Dec. 7

World War Z

Dec. 9

Transformers: The Last Knight

Sports

Dec. 3

Combate Global MMA Action

Dec. 4

NCAA Basketball – San Diego State @ Michigan

College Football – SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama

Dec. 5

NFL ON CBS Week 13 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Dec. 7

UEFA Champions League

Dec. 8

UEFA Champions League

Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story documentary

Dec. 9

UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

Dec. 11

College Football – The Army-Navy Game

Dec. 12

Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol final matchday

Combate Global MMA Action

NFL ON CBS Week 14 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Dec. 13

UEFA Champions League Draw

Dec. 14

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa

Dec. 15

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa

Dec. 16

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa

NWSL Expansion Draft

Dec. 18

NWSL Draft

NCAA Basketball – Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. UCLA

NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – Kentucky vs. Ohio State

Dec. 19

NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check local listings)

Major League Fishing – 2021 Heavy Hitters Classic

Scottish Premier Sports Cup Final

Dec. 25

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo

2021 Rogue Invitational

The Musial Awards

Dec. 26

NFL ON CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Dec. 31

College Football – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Throughout Dec.

Scottish Professional Football League competition

Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Italy’s Series A competition