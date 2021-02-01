'The Simpsons' Writer Marc Wilmore Dead at 57 Following COVID-19 Complications

✖

The highly-decorated writer and producer for The Simpsons, Marc Wilmore, has passed away at the age of 57 following complications from COVID-19. His brother and comedian, Larry Wilmore, was the first to share the news of his sibling’s death. The 10-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated writer had been dealing with various medical conditions over the years and had been in pain for “many years” according to his brother. “My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known,” he wrote on Twitter. “I love you little brother.”

Before becoming a writer and co-executive producer of The Simpsons, Wilmore had first broken through in the 90s with his work on In Living Color where he even earned his first Emmy nomination. He eventually found himself writing for The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno before landing his position with the iconic animated series. Fellow Simpsons writer, Michael Price, paid his final respects on Twitter after learning of the unfortunate news. “Another giant talent taken too soon,” he began his message. “I had the privilege to work alongside Marc Wilmore on 3 shows (PJs, Simpsons, FIFF) for the better part of the last 23 years and he was THE funniest person in every room. And a wonderful man. He is irreplaceable. Rest in Peace, my friend.”

Longtime director of The Simpsons, David Silverman, also shared a tweet honoring the late producer and writer. “RIP Marc, one great talent and one wonderful guy,” he began. “Was a joy to work with him on The Simpsons, where he wrote many a great episodes, including Halloween shows I had the pleasure to direct. He will be very missed.” Wilmore signed on with The Simpsons in Season 11 and eventually became a full-time writer two seasons later.

For fans of the show looking to catch some the particular episodes he was behind, Wilmore had teamed up with Silverman for Treehouse of Horror XIII and Treehouse of Horror XVI among many others. His first solo writing credit in the series was "The Bart of War" which was from Season 14, Episode 21 in 2003. The Simpsons have been streaming on Disney Plus since the service launched in November of 2019.