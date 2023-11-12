'The Rookie: Feds' Star Kevin Zegers Shares Perfect Photo After Cancellation

Following The Rookie: Feds' cancellation, Kevin Zegers proved that a picture is worth a thousand words. The Rookie spinoff was axed by ABC six months after the season finale aired. Fans were quite upset at Feds' cancellation, and Niecy Nash-Betts spoke out about the news and only looked back at her time on the series. Now, her co-star, Kevin Zegers, has shared a post that is short, sweet, and simple.

Zegers portrayed actor-turned-rookie FBI agent Brendon Acres. He took to Instagram after news broke about the cancellation and shared a photo of him and his co-stars with their backs turned at looking at a mountain. As for the caption, Zegers didn't say much but said, "Short and sweet. Loved this crew," and also tagged the official account for The Rookie: Feds.

The Rookie: Feds initially started as a backdoor pilot during Season 4 of The Rookie. Following a successful airing, ABC ordered it to series in the hopes of expanding the universe for the cop procedural. Both series had multiple crossovers with each other, only fans weren't really too fond of them. Sometimes, they were just a continuation or would just include one character and only for a little bit. Now that Feds is over, there is always hope that characters could appear on The Rookie.

The only good thing about the heartbreaking cancellation is that The Rookie: Feds didn't end on any big cliffhanger. Considering The Rookie is known for ending on cliffhangers, as the most recent season finale was a pretty big one, it's surprising that Feds didn't end on one. However, it's possible they weren't sure which way ABC was leaning, so they thought it would be better to play it safe. A lot of shows these days have their season finales act like series finales if it's written prior to being canceled or renewed, just in case. Though, at the same time, they leave it open-ended in case they come back. Unfortunately for The Rookie: Feds, it was the former.

It's definitely a disappointment that The Rookie: Feds got canceled, especially knowing how much the show meant to the cast. Hopefully, the series will come back in some way, shape, or form, be it a new home on a new network or appearances on The Rookie. Fans can still watch The Rookie: Feds on Hulu, where all 22 episodes are streaming.