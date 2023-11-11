'The Rookie: Feds' Cancellation Has ABC Viewers Up in Arms

The Rookie: Feds fans are giving their heated thoughts over the recent cancellation. After months of waiting for any news, ABC officially axed the Rookie spinoff after the SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end. Niecy Nash-Betts shared her reaction after news broke, posting videos from her time on set. Now, fans are sharing their reactions, and it's getting intense. Fans took to Twitter in an outrage. They were not happy that the series. Although the fact that the first season didn't end on any cliffhanger made the cancellation slightly easier, that still didn't mean fans weren't upset. Especially having waited so long for news, many fans did not like ABC's decision.

Fans are Not Happy How dare ABC cancel #TheRookieFeds. I just knew they were coming back. — Blessed & Bougie (@FEEnomenalWoman) November 11, 2023 "[ABC Network] This is ridiculous!!! Who is running the programming department??? [The Rookie: Feds] [Do Not Cancel] [Bad Decision]," one fan expressed. "This hurts [loudly crying face emoji] There was so much potential for this show," another stated.

They're Really Upset NOT #THEROOKIEFEDS 😭 pic.twitter.com/yfwoDAgJtB — Rachel Foertsch (@realrayrays) November 10, 2023 "Really bummed about [The Rookie: Feds]," one fan shared. "Niecey Nash is a force, so fun to watch, and Feds had quite a few OG The Rookie crew members, producers/writers, really helped make the world feel familiar and refreshing. Sending love to the cast and crew! [red heart emoji]

ABC Made a Bad Decision #ABC #TheRookieFeds You cancelled this excellent show? Are you insane? Dumb move. — Van Epperson (@VanEpperson) November 10, 2023 "actually devastated by this one…," one fan said. "[The Rookie: Feds] quickly became one of my favorite shows and I'm so sad that I won't see [Niecy Nash-Betts] [James Lesure] and the rest of the gang on tv every week [loudly crying face emoji x2]."

'The Rookie: Feds' Fans are Shocked and Saddened Can we please save #TheRookieFeds !!! This show has a lot of heart! And I love that it's like #therookie but different. I don't get a feeling like this from a lot of the TV shows I watch. I enjoy watching the actors portray these characters. We need to keep diversifying TV! — Nikki🏳️‍🌈 (@Nikki44100675) November 10, 2023 One fan shared, "Ain't no way they canceled [The Rookie: Feds], they not tryna let black women win [loudly crying face emoji x2]." Another admitted, "Something in my gut told me this was going to happen, that's why i didn't get attached. Still a bummer especially after hiatus like this."

A Second Season was Definitely Needed I'm still sad. #TheRookieFeds cancellation hurts my heart. And this pain will stay with me forever. This cast deserved more! And my #Brensen heart is broken. Can't we get a spin-off with these two? Just saying... 😭💫 — vik. (@SterolineLight) November 10, 2023 "To say I'm annoyed is an understatement. I really enjoyed the first season of [The Rookie: Feds] and felt it deserved a sophomore run," one fan wrote. "DAMN IT!!!! I WANT SEASONS MORE OF [The Rookie: Feds] [loudly crying face emoji] [broken heart emoji]," another confessed.