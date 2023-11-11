Niecy Nash Speaks out After 'The Rookie: Feds' Cancellation

Following The Rookie: Feds' cancellation, Niecy Nash-Betts is speaking out about the surprising news. The Rookie spinoff only premiered last fall on ABC after a successful backdoor pilot earlier in the year. It was an attempt to expand The Rookie universe and included a few crossovers with its predecessor. However, the series was soon the last remaining veteran show on ABC yet to be canceled or renewed after the network canceled sitcom Home Economics in September. On the heels of the SAG-AFTRA strike ending, The Rookie: Feds was canceled.

Nash-Betts took to Instagram to share a compilation of BTS videos and promos for The Rookie: Feds, and noted that "When cast & crew becomes family, the journey NEVER ends…. See y'all on the other side!" with a kiss mark emoji at the end. The actress also pointed out that the drama was, unfortunately, "a casualty of the strike." She still gave all her love to fans of the Rookieverse and made sure to say that all 22 episodes of the first and only season are on Hulu.

Even though The Rookie: Feds is canceled, there is always the possibility that either the show could be picked up elsewhere or that the characters could appear on The Rookie. Depending on storylines, perhaps this won't be the last time we see the Feds characters. However, The Rookie will be getting a pretty shortened season for Season 6, so it might be hard to include a storyline with characters of the spinoff. That doesn't mean it won't happen. Niecy Nash-Betts clearly still has a lot of love for The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, so it wouldn't be surprising if Simone Clark pops up to help out on the parent series.

The Rookie: Feds was not the only one to get a post-strike cancellation from ABC. The network also scrapped the Good Doctor spinoff, The Good Lawyer, starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman. ABC only picked up one new pilot, Kaitlin Olson's High Potential, which has been moved to fall 2024, along with many new shows due to the strikes. Meanwhile, most shows that are coming back for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are set to start production either at the end of the month or the beginning of next month. While it is a disappointment one of those shows isn't The Rookie: Feds, who knows what could happen with the characters thanks to The Rookie.