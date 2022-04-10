‘The Resident’ Star Shocks With Sudden Exit

The Resident will have another open slot if the Fox show scores a sixth season renewal. Miles Fowler, who played Trevor Daniels in Season 5, left the show. His final episode, “6 Volts,” aired on March 29.

Fowler’s character was the son of Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). During the show’s three-year time jump, Trevor became an intern at Christian Memorial and began studying to be an anesthesiologist. The character was described as “hot-headed and passionate”with an “edge and a belief that the health care system is screwed up. He’s also a genius, though perhaps just a misguided one for now.”

In the March 29 episode, Trevor surprisingly told Billie he was giving up his career as a doctor to join a biotech startup. Before this, Trevor learned he was the product of his mother being sexually assaulted when she was only 13. Fowler’s representative told TV Line he only signed a one-year deal for The Resident. Fox did not comment.

The Resident began in January 2018 and was created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi. Like every medical drama, the show has had many cast changes during its five seasons. Matt Czuchry, Manish Daya, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Glenn Morshower are the remaining stars who appeared in the first season.

Emily VanCamp was one of the main stars, playing nurse practitioner Nic Nevin. She surprisingly announced plans to leave the show before Season 5 began, even though Nic and Czuchry’s Conrad Hawkins married in Season 4. During Season 5, Nic died after suffering a brain injury in a car crash.

VanCamp later told Deadline her decision to leave was partly influenced by the birth of her daughter Iris. “We started talking about [my leaving] a while ago. I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted,” VanCamp said in October 2021. “I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life – in every person’s life – where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add Covid to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.”