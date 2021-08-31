Emily VanCamp's Unexpected 'The Resident' Exit Has Fans Reeling

On Monday, TVLine shared some surprising news about the upcoming season of The Resident. The publication reported that Emily VanCamp, who has been a series regular since the show's premiere, is leaving the medical drama. Based on the reactions amongst fans, they're not exactly thrilled about this news.

The news of VanCamp's departure came as a major surprise to fans, especially as her character, nurse Nicolette "Nic" Nevin, married her love interest, Matt Czuchry's Conrad Hawkins in Season 4. The couple also welcomed a child together in the Season 4 finale. Even though her character experienced some major life changes on the show, fans won't get to see any further updates from Nic as VanCamp is leaving ahead of Season 5, which will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 21 on Fox. TVLine did not provide a reason for the actor's departure.

Considering that this news came about quite suddenly, fans were taken aback to hear that VanCamp would be leaving The Resident. Check out what those heartbroken fans are saying about the situation.