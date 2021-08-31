Emily VanCamp's Unexpected 'The Resident' Exit Has Fans Reeling
On Monday, TVLine shared some surprising news about the upcoming season of The Resident. The publication reported that Emily VanCamp, who has been a series regular since the show's premiere, is leaving the medical drama. Based on the reactions amongst fans, they're not exactly thrilled about this news.
The news of VanCamp's departure came as a major surprise to fans, especially as her character, nurse Nicolette "Nic" Nevin, married her love interest, Matt Czuchry's Conrad Hawkins in Season 4. The couple also welcomed a child together in the Season 4 finale. Even though her character experienced some major life changes on the show, fans won't get to see any further updates from Nic as VanCamp is leaving ahead of Season 5, which will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 21 on Fox. TVLine did not provide a reason for the actor's departure.
Considering that this news came about quite suddenly, fans were taken aback to hear that VanCamp would be leaving The Resident. Check out what those heartbroken fans are saying about the situation.
according to some news articles, our beloved emily vancamp is unfortunately leaving the show. however, we don’t know the reason or what will happen to nic yet. 💔 pic.twitter.com/JO41F4tMwL— best of conic (@bestofconic) August 30, 2021
Viewers are clearly devastated about the news. In fact, many have said that they won't be watching in light of VanCamp's departure.
NO NO NO!!!!!!! I HATE THIS!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭 THEY JUST GOT MARRIED AND HAD A KID!!!!!!!— Nic is a mommy and Conrad is a daddy 👶🥰🍼 (@Residentfoxfans) August 30, 2021
"i had a bad feeling about this when she wasn't in the teaser promo and the promo pic was just conrad with the writers saying everything is about to change but ??" one fan wrote. "they just got married last season and literally just had a baby in the finale. i'm sad."
What!!!? First Mina and now Nick???? What’s going on there by The Resident? pic.twitter.com/IuGuOROTLL— Tee 🌻 (@Ndeka_Gama) August 30, 2021
Many Resident fans aren't taking the news well. One fan wrote, "Lost their two main female characters but they're still going through with another season??"
The news about Emily VanCamp leaving The Resident hits a nerve. I loved this show because she was in it and without her, it’s not gonna be the same. pic.twitter.com/3PqT5GDZ8V— 𝓚𝓲𝓶𝓫𝓮𝓻𝓵𝔂 (@kimmiek2006) August 30, 2021
Some fans are already sad about the storylines that they won't get to see now, with one writing, "I'm more pained about the fact that nic isn't going to get to be a mom that I am about the #ConNic thing. Although Conrad being a single dad is going to make for some drama of its own."
we’ll now I kinda wish they would’ve just ended the show :((— chloe (@babielcves) August 30, 2021
Many fans are stressed about what this could mean for Conrad and the couple's baby. As a fan pointed out, "What's gonna happen to the baby and Conrad?!?!?!"
"How the hell is that even going to work?" a frustrated fan questioned. "it's always been her and Conrad."
😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dw1JPxgOnU— Adeline JOULIN (@adelle_49) August 30, 2021
This wasn't the news that fans wanted to hear. As one fan summed it up, "oh my god day = ruined."