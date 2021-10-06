Emily VanCamp Breaks Her Silence on ‘The Resident’ Sudden Exit

After four seasons, Emily VanCamp has officially left The Resident. During Tuesday night’s all-new episode of the hit Fox medical drama, fans bid farewell to nurse Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, with VanCamp, who starred in the role for a total of four seasons, later opening up about her decision to leave the series.

In an interview with Deadline published just after the episode, VanCamp revealed that her decision to leave the popular series ahead of Season 5 was at least partially influenced by the birth of her first child, daughter Iris, with husband Josh Bowman. The couple shared news of their little girl’s arrival in August, and VanCamp explained that while she “spent so many years on network television,” her “priorities shifted” following Iris’ birth. VanCamp said that during the course of making The Resident and as she and Bowman awaited the birth of their daughter, there came a point “where it becomes less about work and more about family.” She said that filming in a different city from where she lived with her husband and daughter combined with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ultimately pushed her to the decision to depart the series, the actress telling the outlet, “most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.”

“It’s such a bittersweet moment for me. I loved doing The Resident so much for the four years I was on it,” she continued. “Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood. But in this case, it’s the exact opposite. There’s nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody. But it was the right one for me, personally. I’m grateful that I was met with understanding and compassion.”

News of VanCamp’s exit from The Resident first broke in August when Deadline reported she asked to be released from the show at the end of Season 4, and while efforts had been made to see her return in Season 5, they ultimately fell through. The news came just a week after she and Bowman announced the birth of their daughter. The actress had starred as a series regular and the female lead since the show’s debut back in 2018. The Resident follows staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. New episodes air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.