‘The Pitt’ Star Joins Olivia Colman and Brie Larson in New FX Series

The Pitt’s Shawn Hatosy has joined Olivia Colman and Brie Larson’s new FX series.

Deadline reports that the Emmy winner will star opposite Colman and Larson in the limited series Cry Wolf.

Created by Sarah Treem and inspired by the Danish series Ulven Kommer (Cry Wolf) by Maja Jul Larsen, Cry Wolf is “a psychological family thriller following a social worker, Kath (Colman), and a mother, April (Larson), thrust into crisis when the mother’s teenage daughter, Mia, alleges abuse, pushing both women to their limits as they navigate an impossible situation.”

Hatosy is set to play April’s husband and Mia’s stepfather, “who is at the center of the girl’s abuse allegations.” The actor is fresh off his first-ever Emmy win, taking home the award for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series in September for his role as Dr. Jack Abbott on HBO Max’s hit medical drama The Pitt. He also recently had guest appearances in Fire Country, Chicago P.D., and Rescue: HI-Surf. Hatosy is also known for his roles as Andrew “Pope” Cody in Animal Kingdom and Detective Sammy Bryant in Southland.

Cry Wolf is produced by FX Productions and executive produced by Treem, who also serves as showrunner, Colman via her South of the River Pictures, Melissa Bernstein for Special Interests, and Larson. FX ordered the limited series in July, but as of now, a premiere date has not been given. Additional cast should be announced soon.

Upcoming, Shawn Hatosy will be starring opposite Samara Weaving and Sarah Michelle Gellar in Searchlight’s Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, releasing in theaters on April 10. He is also reprising his role as Dr. Jack Abbott in the upcoming second season of The Pitt, reportedly premiering on Jan. 8 on HBO Max.

Additional information on Cry Wolf will likely be released in the coming weeks, but it seems like the cast is already getting pretty stacked. In the meantime, fans can watch Hatosy in the first season of The Pitt, streaming on HBO Max, and all six seasons of Animal Kingdom on Netflix, where the series has been getting a bit of a resurgence. Cry Wolf will be coming soon to FX, and the wait will surely be worth it.