‘The Pitt’ Star Spotted on the Set of CBS Show, Sparking Fan Frenzy

The Pitt’s Shawn Hatosy took a break from the ER in favor of some fires.

The newly-minted Emmy-nominated actor was recently seen on the set of CBS’ Fire Country.

Per a post from @thereoyaImess on X via an Instagram Story from @getdianefarr, a video taken from the set of the drama sees the cast and crew playing a game of catch in between takes. Hatosy can also be seen tossing the medicine ball and wearing what looks to be a Cal Fire shirt. Nothing has been confirmed by Hatosy or the network, but the short video was enough to get fans excited.

“hello mr fireman,” wrote on fan. “It is! Kicks feet giggling,” said another in response to the original post asking if it was Hatosy. “he’s gonna be the reason I watch fire country,” added another fan. Meanwhile, one fan vocalized, “FIREFIGHTER SHAWN?!!!!” and another said, “Screaming actually.”

Even though nothing has been announced, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hatosy has actually found himself a role on Fire Country. He’s appeared in a number of shows aside from The Pitt, most notably starring in all six seasons of TNT’s Animal Kingdom. He’s recently been guest starring on Chicago P.D. and also appeared on Fox’s short-lived lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf.

Hatosy’s possible addition to Fire Country comes on the heels of Billy Burke and Stephanie Arcila’s exits. Following the Season 3 finale in April, it was announced that the two would be departing the series ahead of Season 4, but as of now, it’s unknown how the show will write off Vince and Gabriela. The finale ended on a cliffhanger, with Vince, Sharon, and Walter’s fates left up in the air. It can be assumed that Vince will be killed off, but nothing is certain.

As for Hatosy, he recently received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Dr. Jack Abbott in HBO Max’s hit The Pitt. It’s Hatosy’s first Emmy nomination. Season 2 of The Pitt is currently in production, but it’s unknown how many, if any, Hatosy will be appearing in, which could be why he has the time to go to Vancouver, where Fire Country films, as The Pitt is in production in Los Angeles. More information on his supposed role in Fire Country should be announced soon, but for now, the speculation continues. Season 4 of Fire Country premieres on Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.