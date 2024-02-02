'The Office' Stars Tease Possible Movie

More than a decade after the mockumentary sitcom The Office aired its finale, viewers could soon be heading back to Dunder Mifflin. During the most recent episode of their Office Ladies podcast, series stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey welcomed Bryan Cranston as a guest, the Emmy winner floating the idea of a possible The Office movie.

"Let's say that there's not a reboot series, but what if there was a movie?" Cranston asked Fischer and Kinsey, who starred on the show as Pam Beesly and Angela Martin. "Something to wherere we can see where these people are. These people in the entire cast that we're curious about. We wondered at the end, where did they go? What did become of them?"

Both actress said they were all-in for a potential film, with Kinsey telling Cranston, who directed the Season 9 episode "Work Bus," that she "would do it. I would do it for my kids because I think they would think that's fun." Fischer said that she would be up for a film reboot if series showrunner Greg Daniels helmed the project, telling Cranston, "Because I would trust it. You know? As long as Greg is writing it and he's in charge of it, then I say yes." Kinsey wholeheartedly agreed, adding, "Yes. 100%. Greg is signed on in this hypothetical."

Cranston, meanwhile, said he want a minor role in the hypothetical movie, telling the podcast hosts, "I just want to be an extra in it. I would be some guy. I'd be a crossing guard or something like that. Just something." However, Kinsey suggested, "maybe you're like a one of Dwight's hired hands on Schrute Farms."

A remake of the original UK sitcom, the US version of The Office aired 201 episodes between 2005 and 2013 and helped make trademark names out of many of the show's stars. The series followed the employees of Dunder Mifflin, a fictional paper and stationery company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Steve Carell starred throughout the show's first seven seasons as the company's boss, Michael Scott. The series also starred John Krasinski as Jim Halpert and Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, as well as Creed Bratton, Leslie David Baker, Ellie Kemper, Mindy Kaling, and Ed Helms.

While movie version of The Office is currently not a reality, Deadline reported in January that Daniels was setting up a development room with writers to explore ideas for a new Office series. Insiders told the outlet at the time that the project was in the earliest phase of development.