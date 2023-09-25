Fans could soon be heading back to Dunder Mifflin. A decade after the hit mockumentary sitcom came to an end, and following years of rumors of revival, a The Office reboot is reportedly in the works, with original showrunner Greg Daniels set to return.

Although the reboot hasn't officially been announced, and Daniels hasn't commented on the reports, a Puck newsletter by veteran entertainment journalist Matt Belloni said it will be among a number of projects and deals that will be announced once the Writers Guild of America strike ends. The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing studios and streamers, announced in a joint statement Sunday night that they reached a "tentative agreement." At this time, the WGA's strike is still in place and the strike action will not be lifted until the agreement is approved by the WGAW Board and WGAE Council. That vote is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, the guild said.

"Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance," the Puck update read. "Disney's Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal."

The US version of The Office aired 201 episodes between 2005 and 2013 and helped make trademark names out of many of the show's stars. A remake of the original UK sitcom, the series followed the employees of Dunder Mifflin, a fictional paper and stationery company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Steve Carell starred throughout the show's first seven seasons as the company's boss, Michael Scott. The series also starred John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Jenna Fischer as receptionist Pam Beesly, and Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute. The cast was rounded out by Angela Kinsey, Creed Bratton, Leslie David Baker, Ellie Kemper, Mindy Kaling, and Ed Helms. It is unclear if any of the original cast members would return for the reboot, though Wilson previously opened up to PopCulture.com about the possibility of a reboot and reprising his character.

"You know, we've spoken here and there about like, would it be fun to do something with Dwight," Wilson said. "I don't know about like anything in Dunder Mifflin land, and I just keep thinking it would be really fun, but at the same time, The Office is like this perfect gym, 200 episodes. Granted, maybe there's a dozen that weren't so great. But the greatness of the show in totality is extraordinary and it holds up, it has new legions of fans."

Meanwhile, Daniels previously revealed that said in 2019 that he had an idea for a reboot that would feature a mix of old and new cast members working out of the same Dunder Mifflin office in Scranton, per Consequence. Just last year, he told Collider of a possible reboot, "I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way [The] Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars. But I don't know if that would be something people would want or not, it's hard to tell."