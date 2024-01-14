'The Office': Major Update on Revival Series

The rumors of a revival, reboot or spinoff of The Office may finally be taking shape. According to a report by Deadline, the creator of the American series Greg Daniels is now setting up a development room with writers to explore ideas for a new Office series. Insiders said that this project is in the earliest phase of development, but it could be good news for fans.

Daniels adapted NBC's The Office from the BBC version that originally aired in the U.K. He was showrunner for the first four seasons as well as the final season, but he was a producer on 188 out of the show's 201 episodes. He is also credited as a writer on 188 episodes and the director on 13 episodes, so it's safe to say he was one of the driving creative voices behind the series. That's good news for fans because sources say that Daniels' new project will not be a reboot and will not focus on any characters from the original series.

The show will reportedly be set in a new office and follow a new cast of characters, but it will be set in the same world as the 2005 series. Presumably, that will be alluded to with references to the original show, but there's no telling if that will include cameos by existing characters. Daniels has said in the past that a sequel to The Office might use the same mockumentary format, but that's not guaranteed either.

The Office aired nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, following the employees of a fictional paper company called Dunder Mifflin based in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It was one of the pre-eminent sitcoms of its time and it found a second life in the age of streaming when existing fans re-watched it and new fans binge-watched it at their own pace. Its stars have become household names, if they weren't already. The show starred Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Leslie David Baker, Melora Hardin, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Oscar Nuñez and Craig Robinson.

Rumors of an Office revival first circulated within weeks of the show's finale, and have never completely died down since. However, Deadline's report seems to be one of the most promising updates ever. There's no word on whether Daniels' development project will bear fruit, but fans can stream The Office now on Peacock.