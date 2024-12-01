Fans of The O.C. know that Chrismukkah is the most special — and dramatic — time of year in the Cohen household. The holiday — a combination of Christmas and Hannukah — became a cultural touchpoint on the show, inspiring many real-life celebrations. In a recent PEOPLE interview, The O.C. star Peter Gallagher reflected on his initial reaction to the catchy name for the Fox show’s festivities.

“I just remember hearing ‘Chrismukkah’ for the first time and thinking, ‘That’s brilliant. I think that’s gonna stick,’” Gallagher said, “and it did.”

Gallagher also made headlines in this same PEOPLE interview for commenting on Adam Brody’s success in Netflix’s hit rom-com show Nobody Wants This. Brody co-starred with Gallagher in The O.C. for four seasons, playing Gallagher’s on-screen son.

“I wouldn’t go as far as being a proud dad,” Gallagher told PEOPLE, “and I haven’t seen the show, but I’m proud of him all the time as his friend and former TV dad.”

He added, “He’s so talented, and I’m glad he’s still doing his thing.”

Peter Gallagher Had a Major Role on The O.C.

Official promotional art for ‘The O.C.’ (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Gallagher played. Fan favorite character on The O.C.: Sandy Cohen. Sandy was an attorney who took protagonist Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie) into his home after the teen had a run-in with the law. He was a pillar of the show, not just popping in to parent biological son Seth (Adam Brody) and adopted son Ryan. He often had compelling storylines that grappled with the complications of his profession and the issues in his marriage to his wife, Kirsten (Kelly Rowan).

Other cast members included Mischa Barton, Rachel Bilson, Melinda Clarke, Alan Dale, Autumn Reeser and Willa Holland.