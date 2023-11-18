'The Neighborhood' Season 6 Finally Has a Premiere Date, Much to Cedric the Entertainer's Excitement

The Neighborhood is coming back for a sixth season, and a premiere date has been released. It was previously reported that the upcoming season of the sitcom will be the shortest season yet. With the strikes, most shows have had to greatly cut their episode orders in half or more. Most seasons of the series have had 22 episodes, aside from the first season, which had 21, and the third season, which had 18 because of COVID. Season 6 will have just 10 episodes, but it's on par with what most CBS shows will be getting.

Now, CBS' spring 2024 schedule has revealed that The Neighborhood will be premiering its sixth season on Monday, Feb. 12. It will be kicking off the night, and the first full night of premieres at 8 p.m. ET. The sitcom will be followed by Bob Hearts Abishola and the NCIS and Hawai'i duo. Cedric the Entertainer, who stars as Calvin Butler, took to Instagram to share his excitement, telling his followers he will see them around The Neighborhood.

It's definitely been a long time coming, with the strikes putting quite a pause on everything. Many actors have been looking forward to getting back to work, and Cedric the Entertainer seems to be as excited as ever. Production should be starting up sometime after Thanksgiving, meaning once the ball gets rolling, it's going to be here before we know it. Not much has been revealed about Season 6, but as long as it's coming and the cast and fans are excited, that's all that really matters.

The Neighborhood was renewed for Season 6 back in January, so fans have been waiting quite a long time for it. Although it is disappointing it will only have 10 episodes, it seems that the excitement is still there. At least there is now a premiere date, and there's not too much of a wait. 10 episodes are better than nothing, and it's the norm for a lot of shows for their upcoming seasons.

Once filming starts, it's likely more information will be revealed about Season 6, but people will just have to wait and see what will happen in the meantime. Now would be a great time to rewatch all five seasons of The Neighborhood on Paramount+ before Season 6 premieres on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS, followed by Bob Hearts Abishola.