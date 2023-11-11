'The Neighborhood' Season 6 Will Be Its Shortest Ever

CBS sitcom The Neighborhood is going to have its shortest season yet when the show finally returns. With the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, many shows will be able to get back into production to salvage what is left of the 2023-24 broadcast TV season. It was previously reported that shows were aiming to have 10-13 episodes for the upcoming seasons, and now it seems like that is true. Despite only cranking out half-hour episodes, The Neighborhood is set to have just 10 episodes for the upcoming sixth season, according to Deadline.

Season 6 will be the shortest season yet for The Neighborhood. While Season 3 had 18 episodes because of COVID, the other seasons had 22. Season 1 had 21, but it's been a steady 22 for the rest of the series, aside from Season 3. It seems to be the norm for a lot of shows, which is a disappointment. It's not surprising, though, since the strikes did put a big delay on everything. Production on Season 6 should start within the next few weeks, sometime soon after Thanksgiving.

The Neighborhood was renewed for Season 6 back in January following strong ratings. With just the first half of Season 5 having aired already, the show brought in an average 6.13 million viewers. By the end of the season, the average viewership was up to 6.45 million viewers. It was also the third-highest comedy series on Paramount+ and was the top-rated comedy among African-American viewers. It's not so surprising that The Neighborhood was renewed, but it's definitely sad that fans won't be getting a lot of it for Season 6.

Premiering in 2018, The Neighborhood follows Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, the "nicest guy in the Midwest," who moves his white family into a predominately African-American neighborhood in Los Angeles. Not everyone is fond of him and his "neighborliness," including his next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, played by Cedric the Entertainer. Also starring in the sitcom are Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Beth Behrs, and Tichina Arnold.

It's unclear when The Neighborhood could premiere, but it's likely to be sometime during late winter or early spring at the earliest. The good news is that with the end of the strikes, filming will be starting up soon, which is at least something that fans can look forward to. All five seasons of the sitcom are streaming on Paramount+, which fans can watch in the meantime while waiting.