‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5: Meet Group B

Following last week’s Snail reveal, where viewers learned the man — or rather Muppet — behind the mask was the famous Kermit the Frog, fans of The Masked Singer are preparing for the introduction of Group B. Five new characters: Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Black Swan, and Piglet will each take the stage tonight and show what they’ve got, all while keeping judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger guessing.

Niecy Nash will return in tonight’s episode as host as Nick Cannon remains on his continued hiatus after testing positive for COVID-19. For those trying to keep up with the Season 5 game-changing chaos, feel free to watch with FuboTV. Season 5 will continue Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Chameleon

With an electrifying costume, Chameleon makes an exciting entrance. But, viewers should stay on their toes — chameleons are known to change their colors.

Grandpa Monster

Grandpa Monster makes their big entrance dressed in an orange furry costume. Coupled with a gray beard and walker, who knows what (or who) could be in store?

Phoenix

Covered in shimmery red feathers, Phoenix promises to set the Masked Singer stage ablaze with their performance.

Black Swan

The guesses are already flying as the judges attempt to figure out who’s behind Black Swan’s glittery black and red costume. She says joining the competition is “out of her comfort zone,” so Ken Jeong seems to think she could be an actress that knows how to sing.

Piglet

“He’s a Ham!” Piglet promises. The new character, clad in a pair of plaid shorts and a matching hat, joined the stage and let the judges take a stab at guessing his identity.