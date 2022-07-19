'The White Lotus' Season 2 Teaser Confirms the Return of Fan-Favorite Characters

HBO slipped in the first footage from The White Lotus Season 2 in one of the network's teasers for programming coming soon to HBO Max. While the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon gets much of the screentime, there is enough White Lotus footage to include a surprise. While it was widely known that Jennifer Coolidge would return, Jon Gries' appearance was a shocker.

The first season introduced viewers to Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid, who visited the White Lotus resort in Hawaii seeking peace after her mother's death. Gries had a recurring role as Greg, a man Tanya becomes romantically involved with. HBO included a shot of Tanya and Greg riding a moped in Sicily, where the new season is set.

HBO included another brief scene from The White Lotus Season 2, Sabrina Impacciatore's character Valentina introduces new guests to The White Lotus Sicily resort. HBO has not set a premiere date for the new season. The first aired in July and August 2021.

Mike White (Enlightened) created, wrote, and directed the entire first season, which was originally planned as a limited series. The show was such a critical success that HBO ordered a second season, and White decided that each season would take place at a different White Lotus resort. The first season also set a precedent for an incredible cast, which Season 2 lives up to. F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Tom Hollander, and Will Sharpe also star in the new season.

The Season 2 footage's release comes on the heels of The White Lotus' stunning success at the Primetime Emmy Award nominations last week. The show dominated the Limited or Anthology Series field, with Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and Sydney Sweeney all scoring acting nominations. The White Lotus was also nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and White was nominated for writing and directing. The show scored nine more nominations in the Creative Arts categories.

It's unclear if Season 2 will include more stars from the first season, but White told TVLine last year he doesn't think there should be many crossovers. "I don't think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again," he said. "But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back." The complete first season of The White Lotus is available to stream on HBO Max.