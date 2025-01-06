‘The Irrational’ Star Karen David Previews Rose and Marisa Pairing in Winter Premiere: ‘It’s Gonna Be a Good One’ (Exclusive)

The Irrational is coming back tomorrow, and star Karen David spoke to PopCulture.com about the fun pairing with Rose and Maahra Hill’s Marisa. In “Lost Souls,” an acclaimed tennis player goes missing in a remote forest so “Alec is called to help find her and bring to her to safety. However, a medical emergency threatens to sideline Alec, leaving Maris and Rose to race against time and rescue the woman.”

David, who plays crisis management professional Rose Dinshaw, teased the highly-anticipated team-up with PopCulture, saying fans will be getting “a girl pairing that you never knew you needed.” She continued, “This is an episode that’s so dear to my heart. You’re seeing two strong, intelligent women that have both had their fair share of all sorts of things in their past. And you see them come together, working together, on a case together without Alec.”

“So what happens? I just love that I had the chance to work with Maahra on this episode, and we got to do a case, finding the tennis player in the woods,” David said. “I love biking and walking and outdoors, so this was so much fun to do. I just had the time of my life doing this episode. It’s gonna be a good one.You’re gonna see a celebration of sisterhood. You’re gonna see the two of them bond and get to know each other more and bring them close together, hopefully.”

This will be the first time that fans will really be seeing Rose and Marisa together, and even though it might be awkward, considering Marisa is Alec’s ex-wife and Rose is Alec’s current girlfriend but David welcomes this dynamic, especially since it won’t be easy.

“I love that we’re seeing a more refreshing perspective on a blended family,” David shared. “It’s not easy to navigate through. You don’t know what to expect, especially when you have two very strong, like-minded, successful women that are both very career-minded women.And then to top it all off, this is someone who played a huge role in Alec’s life. Rose fully appreciates and respects their relationship. And she also admires Marisa very much, so it’s this unspoken sisterhood.”

“She’s deeply inspired by Marisa, and she’s known of Marisa, of course, being an ex-MI6 agent, being a corporate fixer,” she continued. “She’s constantly working with different people at the FBI, CIA. So she’s always known of Marisa and has very much admired and respected her work. So to see these two women come together, and having to navigate through work differences, and also maybe personal, for me as an actor, it’s so interesting. It’s a very mature approach to how these two characters navigate through this new dynamic.”

Pictured: (l-r) Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, Karen David as Rose Dinshaw — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

With the back half of Season 2 of The Irrational still to look forward to, could fans expect more of Rose and Marisa together after the winter premiere? Karen David is hoping that’s the case. “If Marisa will have Rose. Yes,” David expressed. “You know, you gotta remember that, and this is the fun bit too, Marisa comes from FBI mindset, and there are lots of protocols that come with that. And then you have someone like Rose who comes from an MI6 background where it’s all about gut instinct and having access to state resources at the snap of a finger.”

“So it kinda gives you an unfairly godlike complex, which doesn’t fare well against protocols and all that, but that’s what makes for interesting story storylines and banter between these two characters,” she continued. “So, I love all that, and I hope they play into that more as well. But I hope we see more cases of them together. And if this episode is any indication of the potential of what they can do together, then I’m really, really excited for future episodes.”

There will be a lot to look forward to with the remainder of this season for The Irrational, starting with the winter premiere that will see quite a fun and interesting pairing. The series returns tomorrow, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.