‘The Irrational’: Marisa Opens Up to Her Therapist About Her Son (Exclusive Clip)

Tonight’s new episode of The Irrational will dig deeper into Marisa’s past and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Another Man’s Treasure,” Alec and Marisa investigate museum heist, “and a curator and his son might hold the key. The case raises ethical questions about the controversial practice of buying and selling cultural artifacts, which brings old memories for Marisa.”

Last week’s winter premiere saw Marisa’s past being brought to life, revealing that she was pregnant when she was a teenager, and she gave the baby up for adoption. That storyline will continue tonight, with the exclusive sneak peek showing Marisa talking to her therapist about her son and how she’s been thinking a lot about him lately and what he’d be like now.

There will be a lot to dig up from Marisa’s past, and now that she’s thinking more and more about her son, there is no telling what will go down. It is exciting that viewers are learning more about Marisa, and there are plenty of directions as to how this will all go down. What this means for her moving forward is unclear, but now that she’s thinking more about her son, it won’t go away so easily.

While speaking with PopCulture.com ahead of the winter premiere, Maahra Hill said it was “an actor’s dream” to be able to dig into Marisa’s past. “I was so grateful to be able to have such good material and to find out that she’s flawed in so many complex ways,” Hill said. “It just brought up new complexities and ways to understand more about the character. She’s got to face something that comes up from her past that, for her, even I think, has been hidden in ways.”

Fans will find out soon enough what will happen with Marisa and her son when a new episode of The Irrational airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. There is also much else to look forward to, including, of course, the case of the week, which will surely be an entertaining ride. How that will bring up old memories for Marisa will also be interesting to see. The second half of the season is just getting started, and fans won’t want to miss what happens with Marisa and co. on The Irrational.