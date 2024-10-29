‘The Irrational’: A Wedding is Threatened as Part of a Plot to Kill in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tonight’s new episode of The Irrational will see a possible hit at a wedding, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. In “Formal Ties,” “Alec and Marisa attend a wedding of the daughter of a mutual friend that’s located inside a foreign embassy, where the father of the bride has been ensconced for diplomatic reasons. Their night off quickly turns into a murder investigation.”

In the exclusive sneak peek, Alec and Marisa meet with their friend, who tells them that he received word from the Romanian embassy of a plot to kill him. And while the threat wouldn’t phase him since he’s gotten them before, “tonight’s different.” His daughter’s wedding is the perfect opportunity to carry out a plot to kill him. The trio goes through scenarios, and he desperately wants Alec and Marisa’s help, knowing they’re the only ones who can.

This is going to be one entertaining episode. Even despite their divorce, it’s always fun to see Alec and Marisa still working together and as friendly as ever with one another. What exactly will happen is hard to tell, but from the looks of the clip, it’s going to be an interesting episode. It’s nothing Alec and Marisa can’t handle, though, but not only having to worry about their friend but a whole wedding should make things a bit more complicated. Nothing is never easy, of course.

As for the “murder investigation” part of the episode, it seems like the night will continue to go in another direction than originally planned. Who will be murdered and how is unclear, of course, but it’s possible that Alec and Marisa’ friend could pay the price. The Irrational can be unpredictable, and it’s hard to tell just what will happen and how things will turn out. What is known is that this wedding will be a memorable one, and not in a good way.

There will be a lot to look forward to in tonight’s episode of The Irrational and it will be fun to see more of Alec and Marisa’s dynamic, which is always entertaining to see. How it will all go down will be fun to watch and as intense as ever as every other episode of The Irrational. Make sure to tune in at 10 p.m. ET only on NBC’s 2024 fall schedule. All episodes are streaming on Peacock, with new episodes streaming the following day.