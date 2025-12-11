‘The Hunting Party’ Season 2 Trailer Released

The wait for The Hunting Party is finally almost over.

NBC has released the trailer for the upcoming second season of the crime procedural.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Hunting Party Season 2 premieres on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET following Law & Order: SVU. The series is a “high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh).”

Play video

“They’ve been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from ‘The Pit,’ a top-secret government prison that’s not supposed to exist,” the logline continues. “As Bex races to catch these killers before it’s too late, she’ll discover the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she’s chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from… because ‘The Pit’ wasn’t just a prison.”

Created by JJ Bailey, The Hunting Party also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia. The series premiered in January and was among the final shows safe for the 2025-26 season on NBC, when it scored a renewal in May. Season 2 was originally set to premiere this fall, but was pushed back in favor of Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which premiered on Peacock earlier this year. Guest stars for Season 2 include Eric McCormack, Finnigan McCormack, Kelsey Grammer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Liz Gillies, and Jefferson White.

(Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

Now that Season 2 is finally almost here, fans have a lot to get excited about. After Roxburgh teased to PopCulture.com that the Season 1 finale would have some twists and turns, the episode ended on quite the cliffhanger. In the final moments of the finale, Oliver (Wechsler) collapses after being exposed to a toxin. Additionally, Shane (McKenzie) discovered that his own mother is Colonel Lazarus, Oliver’s boss, and a former inmate of The Pit.

There is much to look forward to in Season 2, as if that wasn’t evident in the trailer. Bex and the team will be dealing with a lot more dangerous killers and who knows what else. Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what happens. Tune in to the Season 2 premiere of The Hunting Party on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where the first season is available.