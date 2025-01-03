‘The Greatest @Home Videos: Cedy Awards’: Cedric the Entertainer Presents Some ‘Wicked’-ly Viral Videos (Exclusive Clip)

Cedric the Entertainer is ringing in the new year by showing off the best of the best viral videos for the third annual The Greatest @Home Videos: Cedy Awards, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. Premiering tonight at 8 p.m. ET, the rapper and actor “once again kicks off awards season as he hosts the third annual Cedy Awards, where he honors the cutest, craziest, and most cheerful in viral video gold. As part of the awards show spectacular, viewers at home will be able to vote live to crown the #1 video of the year to receive the coveted Golden Cedy, with a little help from Max Greenfield,” Cedric the Entertainer’s The Neighborhood co-star.

In the exclusive sneak peek, Cedric the Entertainer presents some viral videos surrounding 2024’s box office smash Wicked, with Cynthia Erivo’s version of “Defying Gravity” playing in the background. Whether dressed as Glinda and Elphaba or dancing alongside a moving car, plenty of musical theater fans went above and beyond to show their love for the beloved musical and long-awaited film. Comedian and Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser also defied gravity by dancing and lip-syncing at the top of a building.

Considering Wicked broke records to become the highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical, there are certainly many more videos and so little time. At the very least, with Wicked: For Good due out later this year, there will probably be even more viral videos coming out from the film and more chances to be shown on The Greatest @Home Videos. Of course, no one can defy gravity like Elphaba, but it is definitely fun to see fans try their hand at it.

With Max Greenfield also stopping by, it seems like this year’s Cedy Awards will be something to look forward to, as per usual. There is no telling what other videos will be included, but luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long. The Greatest @Home Videos: Cedy Awards will be airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The latest edition of The Greatest @Home Videos was a holiday edition, which aired just after Christmas, and while the holiday had already passed, it was enough to put anyone in the Christmas mood, with plenty of laughs. Select episodes of the series are streaming on Paramount+.