‘The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition’: Cedric the Entertainer Celebrates With ‘Holiday Cuteness’ (Exclusive Clip)

Cedric the Entertainer is celebrating the holiday season with The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. Airing tonight on CBS, The Neighborhood star is back “with a delightful mix of cute, hilarious, and over-the-top, creative, and incredibly heartfelt videos that are perfect for the festive season. Whether you’re still basking in the glow of holiday lights, trying to figure out how to return that unwanted gift, or wrestling with your New Year’s resolutions, Cedric’s nuggets of video gold are bound to keep you entertained and in the holiday mood.”

In the exclusive clip, Cedric the Entertainer kicks off the holidays by wearing comfy clothes, eating cookies, and drinking what looks to be hot chocolate with plenty of decorations. The actor also shared some “#HolidayCuteness” that includes a little girl getting pumped for the holidays and dressed as one of Santa’s elves. It is pretty adorable, to say the least.

There will be a lot more funny videos to look forward to when The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition premieres. While Christmas is officially in the past, it will still keep fans in the holiday spirit. It will surely be a fun episode with plenty of laughs, and fans won’t want to miss a single second of it.

The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition is the latest special of the CBS clip series, following the Father’s Day Edition earlier this year. The series initially premiered in 2020 as a one-off special during the pandemic until the network gave it a back order of four episodes, renewing it for a second season that August. There have been occasional episodes to air here and there, whether as a regular episode or specials. There was previously a holiday special in 2022, but there wasn’t one in 2023.

It’s time to get into the holiday spirit once again when The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. It won’t be long until the next episode, as The Greatest @Home Videos: Cedy Awards will be kicking off the New Year on Jan. 3. As always, there will be many fun clips to look forward to and plenty of laughs to go around.