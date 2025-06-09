‘The Great North’ Fans Distraught as Likely Cancellation Lingers

As Fox prepares for the 2025-26 TV season, fans are rallying their support around one show currently facing cancellation: The Great North.

Although the network has already renewed beloved series like The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and freshman medical drama Doc, Deadline reports that the animated comedy is expected to join the likes of The Cleaning Lady and Alert on the growing list of cancellations, sparking growing concern among fans.

“It mentioned that TGN is expected to be canceled after the 5th season finishes up this month,” one person noted on a Reddit thread. “I think it was unfortunately canceled months prior since most of the crew moved on to other shows already.”

After hearing the news, another person said they are “convinced that sadly, this really is the end. Been a great run,” as somebody else responded, “noooooooooo! such a good show, I’m so bummed….”

Several other fans expressed grief over the fact that numerous other animated shows, including Krapopolis, Grimsburg, and Universal Basic Guys, have continuously received renewals, somebody commenting, “seething hatred when krapopolis and grimsburg get renewed but not TGN.” Another person asked, “genuinely how the f– does something like Universal Basic Guys have the numbers to get a renewal but TGN doesn’t?????????”

Created by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux, and Minty Lewis, The Great North originally premiered in January 2021. The series sits at the bottom of the network’s 2024-25 season rankings alongside the already-canceled Alert and The Cleaning Lady as well as Accused, another series that hasn’t yet been picked up for next season.

While many fans agree that it “seems unlikely” that Fox will pick up The Great North for a sixth season, fans are holding out hope that a cancellation at Fox won’t mark the end of the series. Some viewers expressed hope that a streamer such as Hulu may step in and pick the series up.

“I’m still holding out hope for Hulu to step in,” one person wrote. “The nice thing about animated shows is that they can be picked up even months/years after the last production cycle has ended, so the crew moving on isn’t automatically an indicator of cancellation.”

One fan even created a Change.org petition “calling upon Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney Entertainment to acquire The Great North,” noting that the series has earned great popular success and has captivated audiences.

At this time, Fox hasn’t commented on the fate of The Great North. However, according to Deadline’s report, the series is “expected to be canceled” after Season 5 wraps up later this month.