Fox Just Canceled Two Major Shows

Two major Fox shows have officially been axed.

Deadline reports that Alert: Missing Persons Unit and The Cleaning Lady have been canceled after three and four seasons, respectively.

News of the cancellations comes just days after their latest seasons came to an end. Alert’s third season aired its finale on May 27, while The Cleaning Lady only wrapped up Season 4 on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the cancellations aren’t a surprise. It was previously reported that out of the four shows still awaiting their fates, both Alert and The Cleaning Lady were in major danger of cancellation. Animated series The Great North, which is the final animated series still in limbo, is also in danger of cancellation, but is expected to get the boot after Season 5 ends later this month.

“The Cleaning Lady, Alert, and The Great North are still in the middle of their runs,” Fox Television Network President Michael Thorn said during a press call via Deadline in May. “We love the teams and those shows. I think there’ll be more to come after they finish their current seasons. As you know, we order series all year round; the Upfronts for us is one cycle of ordering. And there will definitely be more sometime, probably later this summer.”

Alert and The Cleaning Lady join previously canceled Fox shows 9-1-1: Lone Star and Rescue: HI-Surf. Lone Star was canceled last September ahead of Season 5, which ended in February. Rescue: HI-Surf, meanwhile, was axed in May, over a month after the Season 1 finale ended on a cliffhanger in March. Still on the bubble is anthology drama Accused, which has the potential to come back in the future as a limited event.

Starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, Alert: Missing Persons Unit premiered in January 2023 and follows Caan’s Detective Jason Grant and Ramirez’s Captain Nikki Batista investigating cases for the Philadelphia Police Missing Persons Unit while trying to find out the truth about their missing son. The series also starred Ryan Broussard, Adeola Role, Graham Verchere, and Alisha-Marie Ahamed and is created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx.

The Cleaning Lady, based on the Argentine television series La chica que limpia, stars Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, a former surgeon who was working and living in Las Vegas with an expired visa so she takes a job as a cleaner for the mob in order to gain connections to get treatment for her sick son.

Late actor Adan Canto starred in the first two seasons as Arman Morales, a gangster associated with a powerful Armenian crime family who agrees to protect Thony and help her son in exchange for her services as a cleaner. The series had to be reworked after Canto’s death in 2024 following a battle with appendiceal cancer. Oliver Hudson, Martha Millan, Khalen Roman Sanchez, Sean Lew, Faith Bryant, Kate del Castillo, and Santiago Cabrera also starred in the series, which was developed by Miranda Kwok.