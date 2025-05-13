Fox Fall 2025 Schedule Released

Fox’s 2025 fall schedule has been released, featuring a mix of returning favorites and all-new series, as well as a major change to Monday nights.

The network’s schedule for the Fall TV season was released Monday ahead Fox’s upfront presentation Tuesday, making the network the third broadcast network to unveil its fall schedule following CBS and NBC.

Monday nights – a scheduling block that in the past has been dedicated to dramas like House and 9-1-1 – will enter the fall TV season dedicated to unscripted series, with the game shows Name That Tune and Celebrity Weakest Link filling the 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. timeslots. The network’s two live-action scripted programming shows – the two returning freshmens Doc and Murder in a Small Town – will be paired together on Tuesday nights before the schedule flips back to game shows Wednesdays with The Floor and newcomer 99 to Beat. For comparison, last fall, Fox aired four dramas on two nights.

Meanwhile, Sundays at Fox will remain dedicated to animation, with new episodes of The OT / Fox Animation Encores, The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Krapopolis, and Bob’s Burgers filling the night following a 30-minute block of NFL On Fox beginning at 7 p.m.

Scroll on to see Fox’s 2025 fall schedule (times are ET).

Monday

8-9 PM — Name That Tune

9-10 PM — Celebrity Weakest Link (new series)

Tuesday

8- 9 PM — Murder In a Small Town

9 – 10 PM — Doc

Wednesday

8- 9 PM — The Floor

9-10 PM — 99 To Beat (new series)

Thursday

8- 9 PM — Hell’s Kitchen

9-10 PM — Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Friday

8 PM-CC ET/ 5 PM-CC PT — Fox College Football Friday

Saturday

7-10:30 PM ET/4:00-7:30 PM PT — Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday

7-7:30 PM — NFL On Fox

7:30-8 PM — The OT / Fox Animation Encores

8-8:30 PM — The Simpsons

8:30-9 PM — Universal Basic Guys

9-9:30 PM — Krapopolis

9:30-10 PM — Bob’s Burgers