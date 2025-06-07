Another Fox Show ‘Expected to Be Canceled’ After 5 Seasons

After Fox canceled two major shows on Friday night, another one might soon be on the outs.

While much of the network’s animated slate has been given the greenlight for next season, The Great North probably won’t be so lucky.

Deadline reports that the animated comedy is “expected to be canceled” after Season 5 wraps up later this month. The news is not so surprising, as it was previously revealed that among the four shows still in limbo on Fox, The Great North was one of three in major danger of cancellation, alongside Alert: Missing Persons Unit and The Cleaning Lady, both of which have since been canceled. Considering Fox’s Animation Domination lineup is pretty full, with numerous shows guaranteed for multiple seasons, there’s also only so much room.

According to a thread on The Great North’s Reddit, the crew apparently moved on to other shows, and it’s assumed that the cancellation came months ago. User TheBurgareanSlapper is hoping Hulu steps in. “The nice thing about animated shows is that they can be picked up even months/years after the last production cycle has ended, so the crew moving on isn’t automatically an indicator of cancellation,” they said. “But yeah, it seems unlikely that FOX will continue airing it.”

Other fans noted that shows like Krapopolis, Grimsburg, and Universal Basic Guys keep getting renewed while The Great North gets the short end of the stick. It hasn’t been confirmed that The Great North was canceled, but it’s not looking good, unfortunately. Another platform could very well step in, like Hulu, so fans shouldn’t completely count out the series. They should, however, brace themselves for the worst.

If The Great North is canceled, it would join the previously mentioned Alert and The Cleaning Lady, as well as 9-1-1: Lone Star and freshman series Rescue: HI-Surf. Along with The Great North, anthology drama Accused is still in limbo. That show has a chance at coming back as a special limited event, as Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, said during a press call in May via Deadline.

“We love the show and Howard Gordon,” he said. “As you know, it’s anthological, which means it doesn’t have the same timetable on renewals as shows that have locked casts. And so right now, we’re talking with Howard if there’s an opportunity down the line to eventize a return, something that can really work for us and Howard, we’d love to do it. Right now. there’s no plan, but there could be down the line.”