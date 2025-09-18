‘The Good Wife’ Alum Reprising Role in ‘Elsbeth’

Elsbeth will be bringing back another The Good Wife alum for its third season.

Deadline reports that Sarah Steele is reprising her role as Marissa Gold for an upcoming episode.

Steele first appeared as Marissa in The Good Wife’s second season. She is the only daughter of Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) and helped Chris Noth’s Peter Florick during numerous controversies. Throughout the remainder of The Good Wife’s seven-season run, Steele recurred in 22 episodes. She had a bigger presence on spinoff The Good Fight, starring in all six seasons in a series regular role, with Marissa being the firm’s private investigator.

Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold in The Good Fight episode 10, Season 6 streaming on Paramount+, 2022. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+.

Aside from Carrie Preston, who reprises her role as the titular Elsbeth Tascioni, Steele is the second actor from The Good Wife/The Good Fight to reprise their role. Christian Borle guest starred in Season 2 of the CBS drama as lawyer Carter Schmidt. As of now, details surrounding Steele’s appearance have not been released, but more information will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Elsbeth’s guest star lineup for Season 3 is getting bigger and bigger. The Season 3 premiere, airing on Sunday, Oct. 12, will feature Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Lindsay Mendez. Annaleigh Ashford, William Jackson Harper, Lois Smith, and David Cross are also set to guest star at some point. Alongside Preston, Wendell Pierce stars as Captain Charles Pierce on Elsbeth. Series regular Carra Patterson departed as Kaya Blanke ahead of the Season 2 finale, but will still appear in a guest capacity.

Pictured: Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Sarah Steele can most recently be heard in the podcast series Summer Breeze and The Commuter on Audible. On-screen credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, You Hurt My Feelings, The Accidental Wolf, Quarantine, I Love You, Viena and the Fantomes, Permission, and The To Do List, among others.

CBS renewed Elsbeth for Season 3 in February. The premiere episode will air on a special day at a special time, Sunday, Oct. 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It will then settle into its regular Thursday at 10 p.m. ET slot on Oct. 16. There will surely be a lot to look forward to following Season 2’s star-studded finale, and luckily, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see what happens. In the meantime, the first two seasons of Elsbeth are streaming on Paramount+.