‘Elsbeth’ Lands 3 Guest Stars for Season 3 Premiere

Following a star-studded Season 2 finale, Elsbeth is continuing to bring the star power for Season 3.

Deadline reports that the CBS drama will be bringing on three guest stars for the season premiere.

Starring Carrie Preston, Elsbeth was renewed for Season 3 in February. The series, which follows Preston’s titular character from The Good Wife and The Good Fight as she works alongside the NYPD to bring in criminals, is known for having a pretty insane guest star lineup. News of the three additions comes just days after it was announced that Stephen Colbert will be appearing in an upcoming episode as the host of a fictional late-night show. Fans will be able to see these three guest stars in the Season 3 premiere, airing on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Amy Sedaris

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Amy Sedaris is set to play Laurel Hammond-Muntz, the “headstrong and devoted” head writer and executive producer of the popular late-night talk show, Way Late. The comedian is best known for her role as Jerri Blank in the Comedy Central series Strangers with Candy and the 2005 prequel film, Strangers with Candy, which she also wrote. Additional acting credits include BoJack Horseman, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, School of Rock, Maid in Manhattan, and The Lion King, among many others. Sedaris also created At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Andy Richter

(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Just like Colbert, Andy Richter will be playing a role that is all too familiar for him, as he will be portraying Mickey Muntz, the “hilarious but long-suffering” sidekick to Colbert’s Scotty Bristol, the host of Way Late. He is also Laurel’s husband. Richter was Conan O’Brien’s longtime sidekick on Late Night with Conan O’Brien from 1993 to 2000, The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien from 2009 to 2010, and Conan from 2010 to 2021.

He also has credits across TV and film, including Dr. Dolittle 2, Scary Movie 2, Elf, New York Minute, Strangers with Candy, Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Quintuplets, Arrested Development, American Dad!, The Mighty B!, All Hail King Julien, Big Hero 6: The Series, Love, Victor, and even The Masked Singer.

Lindsay Mendez

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Lindsay Mendez has been tapped to play Officer Grace Hackett, a hard-working officer and aspiring stand-up comic when she gets off the clock. She teams up with Elsbeth for a case focused on the world of comedy, and her knowledge of the business comes in handy. The Tony winner is known for starring in the Broadway productions of Carousel, Wicked, Godspell, Grease, and Merrily We Roll Along. She most recently starred in American Sports Story as Tanya Singleton, and also starred in the legal drama All Rise.