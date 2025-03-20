‘Elsbeth’ Sets Star-Studded Season 2 Finale

Elsbeth is preparing for its second season finale, and the CBS drama is going big. The series has a star-studded lineup for the episode this May.

The Season 2 finale will bring back guest stars from the first two seasons. In “Ramen Holiday,” airing at a special time on Thursday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET, “When Elsbeth tries to solve a murder, she comes face to face with many familiar suspects.”

Per CBS, the returning guest stars for the finale include:

Stephen Moyer reprising his Season 1 role of theater director Alex Modarian

Retta reprising her season one role of elite matchmaker Margo Clarke

Gina Gershon reprising her Season 1 role of plastic surgeon Dr. Vanessa Holmes

Elizabeth Lail reprising her Season 1 role of young tech CEO Quinn Powell

Arian Moayed reprising his Season 1 role of cocktail bar owner Joe Dillon

André De Shields reprising his Season 2 role of fashion designer Matteo Hart

Alyssa Milano reprising her Season 2 role of former mafia princess Pupetta Del Ponte

Mary-Louise Parker returns for another episode this season after her first appearance on Apr. 3 as decluttering guru Freya Frostad

Ethan Slater returns for another episode this season after his first appearance on Apr. 10 as chatty new hire Officer Reese Chandler

Even just two seasons in, Elsbeth is known for bringing on amazing guest stars, so it’s not surprising that many will be returning for the Season 2 finale. What exactly will happen in the episode remains unknown, or how all of these people, minus Slater’s Officer Chandler, could be involved. It will be fun to see Elsbeth come face to face with these characters again, and it will certainly be as entertaining as ever.

Pictured Top Row (L-R): Stephen Moyer as Alex Modarian, Retta as Margo Clarke, Gina Gershon as Dr. Vanessa Holmes , Elizabeth Lail as Quinn Powell Bottom Row (L-R) Arian Moayed as Joe Dillon, Andre De Shields as Matteo Hart, Alyssa Milano as Pupetta Del Ponte, Mary-Louise Parker as Freya Frostad, and Ethan Slater as Officer Reese Chandler Photos: Michael Parmelee/CBS

“We have always tried to make Elsbeth a place for the best actors to come and play,” showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tolins said in a statement. “We must be doing something right since so many of our special guest stars managed to clear their schedules and join us again. We couldn’t be more excited for this wild reunion between Elsbeth and some of her favorite suspects.” Tolins also wrote the episode directed by Lionel Coleman.

There will be a lot to look forward to in Elsbeth’s final episodes of Season 2, and now, knowing that the finale will be stacked with guest stars makes it all the more exciting. Plus, with a third season on the way, there are sure to be even more incredible guest stars. Don’t miss the star-studded Season 2 finale airing on Thursday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.