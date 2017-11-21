‘The Good Place’ Renewed for Season 3

In the middle of its mid-season hiatus, The Good Place has just been renewed for a third season on NBC. This latest creation from Michael Schur — co-creator of Parks and Rec — has been a huge hit among critics, especially after it dropped an M. Night Shyamalan-level twist in its first season.

Us, getting ready to tell you all that #TheGoodPlace has been renewed for Season 3: pic.twitter.com/apBLyvTLbL — The Good Place (@nbcthegoodplace) November 21, 2017



The Good Place stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, as well as D’Arcy Carden, Jameela Jamil, William Harper Jackson, and Manny Jacinto. As with the first two, the third season will consist of thirteen episodes. The show has held impressive ratings by today’s standards, both on prime-time cable and on streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.

Fans have gone crazy for the way The Good Place manages to effortlessly combine rapid-fire goofs and gags with philosophy, religion, and mortality. The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) into a neat and tidy version of the afterlife, where she’s guided by a kindly old man named Michael (Ted Danson).

The show is produced in-house by Universal Television. Creator Michael Schur is well known for co-creating Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine at NBC, though many don’t realize he was also the face of Dwight’s awkward cousin, Mose, on the American version of The Office. In addition to a third season of The Good Place, Schur has two more half hour comedies coming to NBC next year.