'The Good Place' Creator Mike Schur and Star Ted Danson Reuniting for New Show

The Good Place creator Mike Schur is reuniting with Ted Danson for a new series inspired by the Chilean documentary The Mole Agent. The series is set up at Schur's longtime home, Universal Television, but does not have a venue yet. Danson will play a man hired by a private investigator to go undercover at a nursing home.

Schur will write the new series and serve as executive producer with Dancon and 3 Arts' David Miner and Morgan Sackett reports Deadline. Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon's Prime Video, and HBO/HBO Max are reportedly interested in the project. Surprisingly, Peacock was not mentioned in Deadline's report, despite Schur's long association with NBC and Universal Television.

The Mole Agent was written and directed by Maite Alberdi. The documentary centers on a private investigator who hires an elderly man to go undercover in a nursing home because the investigator's client believes her mother is being mistreated. The film was screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before Gravitas Ventures released the film in September 2020. It earned a nomination for Best Documentary Feature at the 93rd Academy Awards and was shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film award. The Mole Agent is available to stream on Hulu.

Danson and Schur previously worked on The Good Place (2016-2020), which continues to find a new audience on streaming platforms. It is now available on Netflix. In the four-season series, Danson starred as the afterlife "architect" Michael, who guides Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) through "The Good Place," even though she has been sent there by mistake. A surprise twist ending at the end of Season 1 took the series in wildly unexpected directions as it continued. The Good Place earned 12 Primetime Emmy nominations, including three for Danson. It also received a Peabody Award in 2019.

Schur started his career as a writer on Saturday Night Live before breaking out as a writer on The Office. He co-created Parks and Recreation with Greg Daniels and Brooklyn Nine-Nine with Dan Goor. Schur also created Peacock's Rutherford Falls with Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas. Schur won Emmys for his work on SNL and The Office.

Danson recently starred in NBC's comedy Mr. Mayor and continues to appear on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. He won Emmys for his work on Cheers in 1990 and 1993. Danson can also be seen in Hulu's The Orville Season 3, which was released last year.