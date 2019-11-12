Watch ‘The Good Place’ Star Ted Danson Speak out About Series’ Final Episode (Exclusive)

When The Good Place creator Michael Schur announced the show would end with Season 4, Ted Danson, who plays Michael on the show, was initially disappointed by the news, even though he is thrilled with the ending. The season finale, which will air on Jan. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET, is one that everyone, including Danson, will enjoy.

“You will be happy, I promise,” Danson vowed to PopCulture.com, when speaking about the finale. “The last episode, which is an hour long, is just perfect. I too will be sad, but it’s kind of perfect that it’s ending on this, ‘We’ve told our story. It’s time to end it kind of feeling.’”

Schur was steadfast in his resolve to not extend the show beyond what was necessary, something Danson understood.

“No, I wasn’t,” Danson said when asked if he was ready to say goodbye to The Good Place. “Until he said at the beginning of the year, our creator, that he would have told the story by the end of the season, and he didn’t want to vamp.”

Danson has been married to actress Mary Steenburgen for 24 years, which creates an interesting dynamic to have two creative people living in the same household. While it may not work for everyone, both Danson and Steenburgen wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s a creative whirlwind that we’re both a part of,” Danson shared. “We both support each other, but we haven’t been able to work together for a while now.”

“But we sort of do,” Steenburgen interjected. “We run lines every night. So he’s been running lines on the project I’m on right now, and as soon as it ends, I start running lines for him.”

“We’ve discovered taking turns is kind of nice,” continued Danson, “because then someone’s there to catch you at 2:00 in the morning when you come home exhausted kind of thing.”

Danson might be wrapping up The Good Place, but he has plenty of other jobs lined up, including a new series that will begin filming next year.

“I’m doing a Tina Fey, Robert Carlock project called, well I don’t know what it’s called, but I’m playing the mayor of Los Angeles,” Danson revealed. “We’re shooting in January.”

Steenburgen is also kicking off 2020 with a new series, one that will tap into her musical talents as well.

“I’m in the middle of filming a TV show called Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and it’s going to be on NBC in the spring. It’s music and dance,” revealed Steenburgen. “Our choreographer did La La Land, so we’re being put through the paces. It’s really fun.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dominik Bindl