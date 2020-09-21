Emmys 2020: 'The Good Place' Fans Can't Believe Series Never Won an Emmy

For some The Good Place sans, Sunday night's 2020 Emmys turned into the "Bad Place" when the NBC series failed to win an award. Premiering in 2016, the series had garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations throughout its four-season run, including a total of six this year, but it ultimately failed to take home a prize, becoming what many fans have deemed the biggest snub.

The fantasy comedy, created by Michael Schur, started with Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) finding out she was dead and going to the "Good Place." Over time though, she discovered the truth of her situation and the show evolved from there. Its final episode aired in September of 2019. Although The Good Place never attracted huge numbers for NBC, it was loved not only by fans, but also critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a 97% fresh rating among critics, also earning an 89% approval among fans. That made it of little surprise that it picked up a number of nominations throughout its life, and even more heartbreaking that it never nabbed the grand prize at the Emmys.

As fans tuned into Sunday night’s ceremony, they expressed their outrage on social media when one category after another – The Good Place had nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Danson as well as Supporting Actor and Actress for William Jackson Harper and D'Arcy Carden, among others – the series was not called by the presenter. Scroll down to see how fans have been reacting.