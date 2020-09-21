Emmys 2020: 'The Good Place' Fans Can't Believe Series Never Won an Emmy
For some The Good Place sans, Sunday night's 2020 Emmys turned into the "Bad Place" when the NBC series failed to win an award. Premiering in 2016, the series had garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations throughout its four-season run, including a total of six this year, but it ultimately failed to take home a prize, becoming what many fans have deemed the biggest snub.
The fantasy comedy, created by Michael Schur, started with Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) finding out she was dead and going to the "Good Place." Over time though, she discovered the truth of her situation and the show evolved from there. Its final episode aired in September of 2019. Although The Good Place never attracted huge numbers for NBC, it was loved not only by fans, but also critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a 97% fresh rating among critics, also earning an 89% approval among fans. That made it of little surprise that it picked up a number of nominations throughout its life, and even more heartbreaking that it never nabbed the grand prize at the Emmys.
As fans tuned into Sunday night’s ceremony, they expressed their outrage on social media when one category after another – The Good Place had nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Danson as well as Supporting Actor and Actress for William Jackson Harper and D'Arcy Carden, among others – the series was not called by the presenter. Scroll down to see how fans have been reacting.
the good place has these banger lines and they never won an emmy?? pic.twitter.com/8prJzPnkve— emily | semi school era (@yaangchen) September 21, 2020
I can't be mad about any of these Schitt's Creek wins; it's a wonderful show. But I *really* wish Michael Schur's script for The Good Place's finale had won. The degree of difficulty on that thing was remarkable, and he stuck the landing so hard. #Emmys— Stephen Thompson (@idislikestephen) September 21, 2020
Maybe the world wasn't ready yet for TGP but that's ok. People will appreciate it more over the years, I know that for a fact. A lot of great shows win awards but a lot of great shows don't. Doesn't make The Good Place any less perfect. Take it sleazy, TGP fam.❤️ pic.twitter.com/iVitvLA9Bh— 𝗸𝗮𝘆𝘀𝗶 (@Iilithsternin) September 21, 2020
here's to zero emmy winning show the good placepic.twitter.com/RcQiwLOKz1— denice loves d'arcy (@RealDeniceC) September 21, 2020
As I’ve said in the past @nbcthegoodplace was completely snubbed. #thegoodplace #emmys— 🖤 Jenna #BLM (@JennaxLynne) September 21, 2020
WHAT THE FORK, THE GOOD PLACE DID NOT WIN A SINGLE EMMY?!!! THIS IS THE BAD PLACE!— ᴠɪɴᴄᴇ ғ. ɴᴏɴᴀᴛᴏ (@VinceNonato) September 21, 2020
Anyway, #TheGoodPlace deserved at least one Emmy in their 4 season run. It was so imaginative and different and I'll love it forever. pic.twitter.com/W01KphVsHn— Amanda Holland (@AwkwardHolland) September 21, 2020
i can't believe The Good Place finale made me cry like that and they didn't win for best writing of a comedy show #emmys pic.twitter.com/uJmTyg4QP0— . (@mylightningr0d) September 21, 2020
the good place saved nbc & they didnt give the show a single emmy during its entire run??? pic.twitter.com/nFaFK1TXIM— ivy (@prfctfpw) September 21, 2020
i'm very happy for schitt's creek but i also feel bad for the team of the good place, which was one of the defining pieces of TV art of the trump era— David Mack (@davidmackau) September 21, 2020
*Checks Twitter*
*Sees The Good Place won zero Emmy's*
Holy forking shirt... We're all in the Bad Place.— The Warp Zone (@warpzonetweets) September 21, 2020
The fact that #TheGoodPlace never won an Emmy is mind-boggling and sad— Matt Carter (@MattCarterMedia) September 21, 2020
this was #thegoodplace’s last chance to win a bunch of #emmys :( pic.twitter.com/h4j3H8rr0v— Chucho E. Quintero (@Chucho_Q) September 21, 2020
Quick list of things that make me sad:
1. ‘The Good Place’ never winning an Emmy.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 21, 2020